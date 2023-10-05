Lego’s next Nintendo product line is all about Animal Crossing

Lego has teased that its next collaboration with Nintendo is focused on Animal Crossing.

In a video posted on social media, several minifigs based on characters like Tom Nook and Isabelle are featured.

However, the brief video doesn’t actually confirm specific sets, pricing or even a release window. In August, reliable Lego leaker Falconbricks suggested that five sets are coming in March 2024 based on the popular Nintendo social simulation series. These would range from 170 pieces for $14.99 USD (about $20 CAD) to 535 pieces for $74.99 (about $102 CAD).

The Animal Crossing sets would follow an expansive Lego Mario product line that includes a Super Mario 64 Question Block, Peach’s Castle, Donkey Kong’s treehouse and, as of November, Piranha Plant. Nintendo and Lego also partnered on an NES-themed set.

Source: Nintendo, Lego