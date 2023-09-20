Fitbit confirms Charge 6 is coming later this month in new teaser video

Fitbit is getting fans excited, with the company hinting at the release of the upcoming Charge 6 fitness tracker in a new teaser video — and it looks to be coming sooner than many expected.

In an X (formally known as Twitter) post, Fitbit teased a product launch date of September 28th, 2023. While the six-second video shies away from any more concrete information, if reports are an indicator, we could see a design similar to that of 2021’s Charge 5.

Although the 1-inch curved OLED screen shared by the previous model seems likely to stay, reports also show that the Charge 6 may feature a force-sensitive button on the left edge of the watch like the Charge 3 and 4.

It’s unknown at this point what exactly the alleged force-sensitive button will be used for. Some reports state it could be used to check the date, time and other unread notifications with a quick touch. Ideally, it could also be used for more health-focused benefits, but no information has been confirmed on that front.

The Charge 6 will also apparently follow the Versa 4 and Sense 2 and support Google Maps. This opens the possibility of users being able to see their directions on their wrist. It’s still up in the air if the Charge 6 will feature NFC and Google Wallet support for quick tap payments.

A major step up from previous models could come from the additional support of YouTube Music, with rumours showing that users could be able to search for songs in their library rather than only being able to control media playback.

The teaser video was released just hours after Fitbit’s rollout of a new mobile app, so I think it’s safe to say the Google-owned company is trying to drive up the hype as best it can ahead of the Charge 6’s launch on September 28th.

Source: @fitbit Via: Android Police