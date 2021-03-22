PREVIOUS|
News

New Fitbit Charge 4 update adds Versa and Sense features

The update is rolling out widely now

Mar 22, 2021

7:03 PM EDT

0 comments

The Fitbit Charge 4 has received a new update that adds features from the Versa and Sense.

In particular, ‘update 1.100.34’ brings SpO2 blood oxygen saturation tracking to Fitbit’s more affordable wearable. This data will be located in the Charge 4’s new ‘Health Metrics’ dashboard in the Fitbit app, which also includes health metrics like heart rate variability and breathing rate.

Skin temperature tracking, which Fitbit says can help you monitor changes to your body like fevers and ovulation, has also been added to the Charge 4.

The Health Metrics dashboard offers an overview of your seven-day averages for free, but further analyses will require Fitbit Premium.

The update is rolling out widely now to Charge 4 users.

Source: Fitbit

Related Articles

Reviews

Apr 13, 2020

9:00 AM EDT

Fitbit Charge 4 Review: More than just step tracking

News

Mar 3, 2021

12:23 PM EST

Fitbit Charge 4 now tracks blood oxygen levels with new update

News

Mar 5, 2021

2:42 PM EST

Leak reveals Fitbit Ace 3 fitness tracker for kids with refresh design

News

Mar 22, 2021

11:36 AM EDT

Fitbit partners with Tile for better wearable tracking

Comments