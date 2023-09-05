Xbox’s September update aims to ‘strike’ down toxicity for good

Microsoft recently announced that it will soon implement a new eight-strike suspension policy that locks toxic players out of multiplayer games for repeat offences in parties, party chat, messaging and other Xbox social features, for one year.

Now, the feature will be released this week as part of the Xbox Series X/S and Xbox One September update.

For reference, Microsoft will add a strike to a user’s account if they’re reported and found guilty of policy-breaking behaviour, like harassment, toxic behaviour, or bullying. Players will have the option to report inappropriate in-game voice chats, allowing them to capture a 60-second video clip of an in-game voice incident and submit it as evidence. Microsoft says it will let users know whether the evidence they submitted resulted in any action.

Two strikes will result in a one-day suspension. Four strikes will equal the account being suspended for a week. Once the user hits eight strikes, they’ll be suspended from playing multiplayer games, messaging, parties, party chat and other Xbox social features for one year.

The policy will be rolling out in select English-language markets, including Canada, the U.S., the U.K., Australia, New Zealand and Ireland.

Additionally, the update will allow you to stream your gameplay to your Discord friends directly from the console. Read more about it here.

Image credit: Xbox

Source: Xbox