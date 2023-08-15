Xbox says eight strikes and you’re out for a year

In an attempt to curb toxicity and enforce Xbox community standards, Microsoft is introducing an eight-strike suspension policy that will lock players out of multiplayer games, parties, party chat, messaging and other Xbox social features for one year.

The company will add strikes to a user’s account with each enforcement action, and the number of strikes applied per enforcement will depend on the severity of punishment needed.

According to Xbox’s blog post about the new rules, two strikes will result in a one-day suspension. Four strikes will equal the account being suspended for a week.

Once the user hits eight strikes, they’ll be suspended from playing multiplayer games, messaging, parties, party chat and other Xbox social features for one whole year.

“This is all about player transparency,” said Xbox player services corporate vice president Dave McCarthy in a statement given to The Verge. “We didn’t have a way to show our players what their standing was in our community. And this makes it completely clear.”

Once suspended, users would still be able to play games offline, but they won’t be able to partake in Xbox social features.

A strike remains on the user’s account for six months before expiring. So, for example. if you receive two strikes today, and you receive another two strikes six months from today, the total strikes on your account would be two, and not four. Players can also appeal against their strikes, and check out their enforcement history.

The company noted that last year, fewer than one percent of all players received a temporary suspension. Out of those users, only 1/3rd received a second suspension. According to Xbox, one enforcement is usually enough to stop a user’s inappropriate behaviour, and the way the strike system is built, it will only severely punish those who repeatedly behave in an unacceptable manner.

Learn more about the new enforcement strike system here.

Source: Xbox Via: The Verge