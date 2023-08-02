You’ll soon be able to stream games to Discord friends from your Xbox

Microsoft is making it easy for Xbox users to receive tips and suggestions from their friends while gaming.

A new feature will allow Xbox owners to stream their gameplay directly to their Discord friends.

As shared by The Verge, the feature is currently being tested by select Xbox Insiders and will be rolled out to all Xbox users in the near future.

The feature is built into the Xbox Discord app, and will be accessible from the Parties & Chats section of the Xbox dashboard. Before you being streaming, you’ll also be able to select if you want to stream in 720 or 1080p resolution, and 30 or 60 fps. The latter of the two requires Discord Nitro.

If you tab out of your game and switch to your dashboard, your stream will pause and only resume once you re-enter the game.

It’s worth noting, however, that you won’t be able to view other users’ streams from the Xbox Discord app.

Microsoft has been steadily improving the Discord integration on Xbox since its launch in September 2020, so there is still a possibility that more features, like the one where users can view their friends’ streams from the console app, will be added in the future.

Image credit: Tom Warren

Source: The Verge