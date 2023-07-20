Netflix’s password-sharing crackdown is going beyond Canada and the U.S.

Netflix has confirmed that it’s going worldwide with its password-sharing crackdown and that the additional fee to share your subscription with other people is going into effect in almost all regions in which the streaming service is available.

However, not all regions will have the ability to add a sub-account to their plan, forcing anyone sharing an account with someone else to get their own subscription.

“In these markets, we’re not offering an extra member option given that we’ve recently cut prices in a good number of these countries (for example, Indonesia, Croatia, Kenya, and India), and penetration is still relatively low in many of them so we have plenty of runway without creating additional complexity. Households borrowing Netflix will be able to transfer existing profiles to new and existing accounts,” said Netflix in a statement.

Netflix says that if sub-account password sharing is available in your region, you’ll receive an email from the streaming service.

In the second quarter of this year, Netflix says it added 5.9 million subscribers worldwide after rolling out paid password sharing to over 100 countries, indicating that rather than resulting in a subscriber downturn, cracking down on password sharing has actually resulted in more people paying for the streaming platform.

Netflix started its password-sharing crackdown in Canada, adding the option add a sub-account for $7.99/month to all Premium ($20.99/month) and Standard ($16.49/month) subscribers, before rolling the feature out in other areas of the world, including the United States. At least in Canada, Netflix still doesn’t seem to be enforcing the crackdown, and many subscribers are still sharing their accounts with friends and family.

In other Netflix-related news, the streaming platform quietly killed off its $9.99/month ‘Basic’ streaming plan in Canada last month.

Source: Netflix Via: CNN