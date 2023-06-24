Netflix quietly kills its cheapest ad-free plan in Canada

Netflix has silently removed its most affordable ad-free subscription plan in Canada.

The streaming giant’s $9.99/month ‘Basic’ plan has been its cheapest plan for several years now, but it mysteriously disappeared from Netflix’s subscription tier options on Friday.

The streaming giant has not officially announced the change, but on its website, Netflix says its Basic plan is “no longer available for new or rejoining members.” However, Netflix says those still subscribed to the Basic tier can remain on the plan until they change or cancel their account.

It’s worth noting that Netflix’s Basic plan is still available in the United States.

Like its ‘Basic with Ads‘ tier and paid password sharing (which it has yet to enforce in Canada), Netflix is likely testing getting rid of its Basic subscription tier in Canada before killing it off in the United States. Password sharing is only available on the streaming platform’s ‘Premium’ subscription plan and costs an additional $7.99 per user.

Current Canadian Netflix pricing options include the following:

Standard with ads: $5:99/month, 1080p, “great” video quality, simultaneous viewing on two screens, no downloads

Standard: $16.49/month, 1080p (Full HD), “great” video quality, simultaneous viewing on two devices, downloads included

Premium: $20.99, 4K (Ultra HD) +HDR, “best” video quality, simultaneous viewing on four screens, downloads included

With this new pricing structure, Canadian Netflix subscribers’ cheapest option is to watch the streaming service with ads at $5.99/month. Otherwise, the cost jumps up to $16.95/month for the Standard plan now that the $9.99/month Basic tier is gone.

According to the Canadian Press, Netflix has removed the Basic option for new subscribers and will pull it for current users “in the near future.”

Via: CTV News (Canadian Press)