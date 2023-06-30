Rogers increases connection fee to $60

Apparently it’s time for another connection fee increase at Rogers. The company’s “Setup Service Fee” is now $60, up from the $50 it previously charged.

The Rogers website lists the new pricing in the hidden full details section below its mobile plans. As before, customers can avoid the fee by using self-serve options, but if they use Live Chat, Customer Service, or in-store services, Rogers will charge the $60 fee.

At the time of publication, Rogers’ flanker brand Fido still charged a $50 connection fee. Similarly, Bell, Telus and their respective flanker brands still charged $50 connection fees. However, as we’ve seen with past connection fee increases, when one goes up, the others do too.

Rogers last increased its connection fee in July of 2021, going from $45 to $50. It followed Bell and Telus, both of which similarly raised connection fees to $50 that same month.

Prior to that, Rogers’ connection fee went from $40 to $45 in October 2020, and from $35 to $40 in February that same year.