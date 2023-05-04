Rogers slashes price tag for most of its 5G plans

Rogers has dropped the cost of several of its plans in a move it says will make “5G more accessible & affordable for Canadians.”

Starting on the mobile side, the company has dropped the price of its 25GB plan to $65/month. This plan previously cost $85/month ($75 if receiving a monthly credit).

Its 50GB plan is now priced at $85/month, down from the previously listed $95/month.

No changes apply to its 100GB $105/month plan.

Customers who bundle a wireless plan with home internet services will see additional savings.

The 25GB plan will cost $55/month, down from $65/month. The 50GB has a $65/month price tag, previously listed as $85/month. The 100GB plan is $75/month, down from the original price of $105.

Customers can also add a 15GB additional line for $50/month, down from $60.

The offers appear to apply to new and existing customers adding a new service to their accounts.

The company says it will also provide all its customers with voice and data plans access to its 5G network at no additional cost.

Rogers made the changes two days after it added “online only offer” tags to its old plans, which really weren’t much of an offer.

Source: Rogers