Following information MobileSyrup was made aware of earlier today, Telus has confirmed that it will increase its connection fee from $45 to $50.
“After careful review and consideration, on July 29th, we will be adjusting the connection fee from $45 to $50, which includes the support our Telus team members provide when processing your activation or renewal,” said a Telus spokesperson in a statement to MobileSyrup.
The last time Telus increase its connection fee was just eight months ago in November 2020, when the carrier raised the cost of connection from $40 to $45.
According to Telus, “The connection fee includes a SIM card and access to a Telus team member to process your activation or renewal along with other exclusive Telus services like Smart Start, Learning Sessions and the Device Checkup App.”
Additionally, it’s logical to speculate that Telus’ flanker brand Koodo (which also charges a $45 connection fee) might soon increase its connection fee to $50 as well.
Unfortunately, Canadian carriers tend to copy each other when it comes to pricing. Telus’ move is likely the result of Bell and Virgin Mobile increasing its connection fee from $45 to $50 earlier this month.
An easy way to avoid the fee is to set up your device or new line online instead of doing it in-store. Likely, other Canadian carriers will swiftly follow suit and also increase their setup fees.
