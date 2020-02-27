Rogers and Fido, the final holdouts with a $35 activation fee — otherwise known as a ‘Setup Service Fee’ — have finally boosted their price to $40.
Both carriers still waive the fee if you set it up yourself online, but it’s never good to see price increases.
Bell and its flanker brands were the first to raise their prices from $35 to $40 on July 3rd, and then Telus and Koodo followed suit on February 13th.
To be clear, this fee only applies when you buy a phone with the help of a customer service agent, be it in person or over the phone. Buying a phone or a SIM card online means that the setup is free.
