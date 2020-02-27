PREVIOUS
News

Rogers and Fido boost Setup Service Fee to $40

The carrier waives the fee if you buy a phone online

Feb 27, 2020

10:48 AM EST

0 comments

Rogers and Fido, the final holdouts with a $35 activation fee — otherwise known as a ‘Setup Service Fee’ — have finally boosted their price to $40.

Both carriers still waive the fee if you set it up yourself online, but it’s never good to see price increases.

Bell and its flanker brands were the first to raise their prices from $35 to $40 on July 3rd, and then Telus and Koodo followed suit on February 13th.

To be clear, this fee only applies when you buy a phone with the help of a customer service agent, be it in person or over the phone. Buying a phone or a SIM card online means that the setup is free.

Source: Rogers, Fido

Related Articles

Resources

Feb 19, 2020

1:50 PM EST

Fido is offering select customers $65/20GB in Quebec

News

Feb 24, 2020

9:25 AM EST

Here are the changes to Canadian carrier rate plans this week [February 24 – March 1]

Business

Feb 26, 2020

3:10 PM EST

Rogers argues mandated MVNO access would impact investments, 5G deployment

Business

Feb 25, 2020

4:19 PM EST

Vidéotron argues mandating MVNO access would be ‘a historic mistake’

Comments