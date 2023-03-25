Telecom news roundup: CRTC to investigate roaming costs [Mar.18-24]

Here’s a recap of some of the most important telecom news in Canada.

Business

Telus employees part of United Steelworkers, Local 1944, have reached a labour agreement with the company.

Ericsson has launched a quantum research hub in Montreal.

Bell customers subscribed to Fibe TV experienced a service outage earlier this week. While service resumed hours later, the company didn’t share what caused the outage.

Fido is increasing the cost of internet services by $3 (plus tax) for some customers.

Eastlink will increase the costs of its roaming services by $1 on April 20th, following similar action from Telus and Bell.

The increase in roaming rates has led to further exploration by the Canadian Radio-television and Telecommunications Commission (CRTC). In a letter to Innovation Minister François-Philippe Champagne, the Commission confirmed it had been investigating the issue and would further study the matter.

SpaceX successfully launched Starlink’s second-generation satellites in February. But now, the satellites are facing unknown issues.

The CRTC has launched a new consultation to examine how it could improve the Broadband Fund.

The Commission has ordered Bell and Rogers to share details on network-sharing agreements. Bell’s order is in relation to EBOX, and Rogers’ refers to Vidéotron’s acquisition of Freedom Mobile.

After announcing a partnership that would see Bell sell its services in Staples retail locations earlier this year, Staples says it’s looking to fill 800 positions.

Rogers will soon increase the cost of standard pay-per-use long-distance calls to the U.S.

Government

The federal government has committed $37 million for high-speed internet projects in Saskatchewan.

Such funding agreements have contributed to high-speed internet access now being available to 90 percent of homes in Canada, according to Gudie Hutchings, Minister of Rural Economic Development.

Infrastructure

Bell is expanding pure fibre internet to Essex Centre and Harrow. The expansion is part of the company’s capital expenditure program.

Deals

Public Mobile is offering a 15GB plan for $40 a month for a limited time. The plan typically has a $60 price tag.

Bell has released a 15GB for $60/month plan option, matching an offer Rogers previously rolled out.