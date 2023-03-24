CRTC orders Rogers, Bell, to share details on network-sharing agreements

The Canadian Radio-television and Telecommunications Commission (CRTC) has directed Rogers and Bell to share details on agreements with Vidéotron and EBOX.

Rogers’ agreement with Québecor subsidiary Vidéotron is part of the company’s $26-billion merger with Shaw. Vidéotron is seeking approval to acquire Freedom Mobile for $2.85 billion from Innovation Minister François-Philippe Champagne.

Rogers has said it will lease its broadband network to the company at a lower rate than wholesale. However, TekSavvy has argued the deal violates the Telecommunications Act.

The Commission wants Rogers to share specifics on the wholesale service or agreement it will provide to Vidéotron. Almost nothing is known about the selection process that led Rogers and Shaw to pick Vidéotron as the company it would sell Freedom to.

TekSavvy’s application also points to preferential treatment with Bell and its recently acquired company EBOX. The CRTC has also directed Bell to share details of any agreements between the two brands.

Both Rogers and Bell have previously stated the agreements aren’t preferential.

The CRTC says it must receive the responses by April 11th.

Source: CRTC