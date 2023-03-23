More than 90 percent of homes now have high-speed internet access: Minister Hutchings

The Government of Canada says its well on its way to bringing high-speed internet access to all Canadians.

The federal government has a goal to provide access to 98 percent of households by 2026 and 100 percent by 2030.

Gudie Hutchings, Minister of Rural Economic Development, said 93.5 percent of homes have access, showing “Canada is on track to exceed its goal.”

In 2014, only 79 percent of households had access to high-speed internet. The figure jumped to 90 percent in 2021. Canadians can check connectivity progress using the government’s online dashboard.

Several factors played a role, Hutchings acknowledged, including funding from provinces and territories, Indigenous communities, and service providers.

Several projects have also received funding from the Universal Broadband Fund (UBF). Launched in November 2020, the fund has covered 60 projects and six funding agreements between federal and provincial governments, including Alberta and Ontario.

“As Minister, I will continue to make sure that rural Canadians have the access they need to affordable high-speed Internet and mobile connectivity,” Hutchings said in a press release.

Source: Innovation, Science and Economic Development Canada