Eastlink to increase roaming costs on April 20

Eastlink is the latest provider in Canada to up the cost of its roaming services.

Under easyTravel, Eastlink customers can use the same plan they have at home for $12 a day if they’re travelling to the U.S. and $15/day internationally.

But come April 20th, the prices will increase to $13/day for the U.S. and $16/day internationally, according to information a reader shared with MobileSyrup.

Eastlink is following a trend that saw Telus and Koodo increase their costs on March 8th. Bell and its flanker brand Virgin Plus also implemented a $1 increase on March 9th.