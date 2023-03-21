Bell expands it pure fibre internet to Essex Centre and Harrow

Bell’s capital expenditure program has brought pure fibre internet access to Essex Centre and Harrow.

The expansion will impact 3,000 homes and businesses in the two Ontario communities.

Bell says the expenditure program focuses on investing in next-generation infrastructure, providing faster and high-capacity fibre connections. Areas will have access to download speeds up to 3Gbps and a variety of Bell services once completed.

“Through our own fully-funded investments in world-class broadband networks, Bell continues to deliver on our purpose of advancing how Canadians connect with each other and the world,” Bruce Furlong, Bell’s senior vice president of network, said.

The company has announced expansion plans under the program in several areas, including Barrie and Owen Sound.

Source: Bell