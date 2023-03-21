Public Mobile offering $40/mo 15GB plan for a limited time

Telus’ Public Mobile is offering $20 off its 15GB plan, making it just $40/mo.

The limited-time offer isn’t stackable with other promotions or offers. Moreover, the Public Mobile website doesn’t specify how long the offer will be available for.

The plan, which typically costs $60/mo, includes 15GB of data at 4G speed, which the provider notes is up to 100Mbps.

Beyond that, the plan includes unlimited Canada-wide minutes and unlimited international text and picture messaging. Customers also earn 3x Points-back, equating to about $6/mo in points value.

Overall, the isn’t too bad. To get a similar amount of data from, say, a Koodo or Fido, you’d be looking at about $55/mo for 10GB or $60/mo for 20GB. Getting more data for less is always nice.

You can check out the offer here.