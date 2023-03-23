CRTC launches consultation to improve Broadband Fund

The Canadian Radio-television and Telecommunications Commission (CRTC) is looking to make it easier for internet and mobile services projects to secure funding.

The Commission has launched a review of the Broadband Fund, a source that helps pay for projects bringing high-speed internet access and mobile services to Canadians. The CRTC says it wants to make the process “faster and easier.”

“Canadians need access to high-quality internet and mobile services for every part of our daily lives,” Vicky Eatrides, Chairperson of the CRTC, said. “By making changes to our Fund, we can help to connect even more Canadians to the services they need.”

The Commission is also looking to create a funding stream specifically for Indigenous communities and projects focusing on rural and remote networks.

Canadians have until July 21st to submit a comment. Interested parties can complete the online form or fax (819) 994-0218. Canadians can also send written responses to the Secretary General, CRTC, Ottawa, Ontario, K1A 0N2.

Source: CRTC