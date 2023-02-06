Internet Explorer to be ‘permanently disabled’ on Windows 10 next week

Microsoft will permanently disable the out-of-support Internet Explorer 11 (IE 11) desktop app on Windows 10 with an upcoming Microsoft Edge update.

In an update to a FAQ page about retiring IE 11, Microsoft detailed the upcoming end of the ageing web browser. A Microsoft Ege update coming on February 14th, 2023 will permanently disable IE 11 on most versions of Windows 10. However, it will remain available on some versions of Windows (including Windows 8.1, Windows 7 Extended Security Updates, certain long-term servicing channel (LTSC) versions of Windows 10, and more).

A Windows security update scheduled for June 13th, 2023, will remove IE 11 visual references, such as the Start Menu and taskbar icons, from Windows.

Microsoft highly recommends users set up IE mode in the Edge browser ahead of February 14th to avoid any issues or disruptions.

This is the latest in the long, slow death of Internet Explorer. In May 2021, the company announced plans to kill IE 11 on Windows 10 the following month. Then in June 2021, the company announced Windows 11 and published a list of features that would be removed in the jump from Windows 10 to 11, which included IE 11.

However, nearly a year later, someone found a way to bypass settings and actually launch IE 11 on Windows 11. Despite Microsoft’s best efforts, Internet Explorer lives on.

Source: Microsoft