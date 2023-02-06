fbpx
February Pixel update, security patch hits Pixel 4a to 7, 7 Pro

The update includes only a few fixes

By Dean Daley @thedaleydean
Feb 6, 20233:20 PM EST
It’s the beginning of a new month, so it’s time for Pixel smartphones to get their monthly security patches. Phones from the Pixel 4a to the Pixel 7 and 7 Pro will receive the patch.

Google has posted the February factory image and OTA 13.9 files for all the handsets.

The update includes the following updates.

Accessibility
  • Fix for issue preventing touch interaction with Braille keyboard in certain conditions.
Audio
  • Fix for issue occasionally causing instability while Clear Calling is enabled in certain conditions  for the Pixel 7 and Pixel 7 Pro.
Bluetooth
  • Fix for issue occasionally preventing connection with certain Bluetooth devices or accessories.
Framework
  • Fix for issue occasionally preventing Work profile calendar information from updating in the background.

Head over to the Settings menu to update your phone over-the-air.

