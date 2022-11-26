Streaming in Canada on Amazon Prime Video, Apple TV+, Crave, Disney+ and Netflix [Nov. 21-27]

Every week, MobileSyrup outlines some of the most notable movies and TV shows that recently hit Canadian streaming platforms.

Amazon Prime Video

Good Night Oppy [Amazon Original]

Ryan White (The Keepers) directs this documentary about Opportunity, a rover that explored Mars for nearly 15 years. Angela Bassett (Black Panther) narrates.

Amazon Prime Video Canada release date: November 23rd, 2022

Genre: Documentary

Runtime: 1 hour, 45 minutes

Stream Good Night Oppy here.

Everything Everywhere All At Once

A struggling Chinese-American business owner must connect with alternate universe versions of herself to thwart a threat to the entire multiverse.

Everything Everywhere All At Once was written and directed by Dan Kwan and Daniel Scheinert (Swiss Army Man) and stars Michelle Yeoh (Crouching Tiger, Hidden Dragon), Ke Huy Quan (Indiana Jones and the Temple of Doom), Stephanie Hsu (The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel), Jamie Lee Curtis (Halloween) and James Hong (Hawaii Five-O).

Original theatrical release date: March 25th, 2022

Amazon Prime Video Canada release date: November 25th, 2022

Genre: Sci-fi, action, comedy-drama

Runtime: 2 hours, 20 minutes

Stream Everything Everywhere All At Once here.

Apple TV+

Echo 3 [Apple Original]

From writer Mark Boal (The Hurt Locker) follows a man and his brother-in-law as they must tap into old military experience to rescue a loved one from a secret war along the Colombia-Venezuela border.

Echo 3 stars Michael Huisman (Game of Thrones), Luke Evans (Nine Perfect Strangers) and Jessica Ann Collins (Revolution).

Apple TV+ Canada release date: November 23rd, 2022 (first three episodes, new episodes every Friday)

Genre: Thriller

Runtime: 10 episodes (46 to 58 minutes each)

Stream Echo 3 here.

Crave

Love, Lizzo

Directed by Doug Pray (Art & Copy), this documentary offers a close look at the life and career of Grammy-winning singer Lizzo.

Crave release date: November 24th, 2022

Genre: Music documentary

Runtime: 1 hour, 32 minutes

Stream Love, Lizzo here.

Shaq

Robert Alexander (A Man Named Scott) offers this look at the storied life and career of NBA legend Shaquille O’Neal.

In addition to O’Neal himself, the documentary features interviews with such basketball figures as Toronto’s Rick Fox, Dwyane Wade and Pat Riley.

Crave release date: November 23rd, 2022 (first episodes, new episodes every Wednesday at 9pm ET)

Genre: Sports documentary

Runtime: Four episodes (around 45 minutes each)

Stream Shaq here.

Disney+

The Guardians of the Galaxy Holiday Special [Disney+ Original]

With Quill sad about Gamora, Mantis and Drax travel to Earth to find him the ultimate Christmas present: Kevin Bacon.

The Guardians of the Galaxy Holiday Special was written and directed by Guardians of the Galaxy mastermind James Gunn and features returning Guardians stars Chris Pratt (Peter Quill/Star-Lord), Dave Bautista (Drax), Mantis (Pom Klementieff), Karen Gillan (Nebula), Rocket (Bradley Cooper), Vin Diesel (Groot) and Sean Gunn (Kraglin), while Bacon (Footloose) plays himself.

It’s worth noting that the special leads into next May’s Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3, which is intended to be a swan song for the Guardians.

Disney+ Canada release date: November 25th, 2022

Genre: Superhero, Christmas

Runtime: 44 minutes

Stream The Guardians of the Galaxy Holiday Special here.

Welcome to Chippendales [Star Original]

This series follows the life and career of Somen ‘Steve’ Banerjee, the founder of the male striptease troupe, Chippendales.

Welcome to Chippendales was created by Robert Siegel (The Wrestler) and stars Kumail Nanjiani (The Big Sick), Murray Bartlett (The White Lotus), Annaleigh Ashford (Masters of Sex) and Juliette Lewis (Yellowjackets).

Disney+ Canada release date: November 22nd, 2022 (first two episodes, new episodes every Tuesday)

Genre: Biographical drama

Runtime: Eight episodes (around 45 minutes each)

Stream Welcome to Chippendales here.

Netflix

Ghislaine Maxwell: Filthy Rich [Netflix Original]

Survivors of British socialite and Jeffrey Epstein accomplice Ghislaine Maxwell detail her sex trafficking trial.

Netflix Canada release date: November 25th, 2022

Genre: Documentary

Runtime: 1 hour, 41 minutes

Stream Ghislaine Maxwell: Filthy Rich here.

The Noel Diary [Netflix Original]

While clearing out his childhood home for Christmas, an author discovers a diary that links him to a woman searching for her birth mother.

The Noel Diary was directed by Charles Shyer (Father of the Bride) and stars Justin Hartley (This is Us), Barrett Doss (Station 19) and Essence Atkins (Are We There Yet?).

Netflix Canada release date: November 24th, 2022

Genre: Christmas, romantic

Runtime: 1 hour, 39 minutes

Stream The Noel Diary here.

Trevor Noah: I Wish You Would [Netflix Original]

The Daily Show‘s Trevor Noah riffs on learning German, judging characters in horror movies and ordering Indian food in Scotland.

Netflix Canada release date: November 22nd, 2022

Genre: Stand-up comedy special

Runtime: 1 hour

Stream Trevor Noah: I Wish You Would here.

Wednesday [Netflix Original]

Wednesday Addams investigates a murder spree while making friends and foes at Nevermore Academy.

Based on The Addams Family, Wednesday was created by Alfred Gough and Miles Millar (Smallville) and stars Jenna Ortega (Jane the Virgin), Gwendoline Christie (Game of Thrones), Riki Lindholme (Duncanville) and Jamie McShane (Bloodline).

Netflix Canada release date: November 23rd, 2022

Genre: Fantasy

Runtime: Eight episodes (45 minutes each)

Stream Wednesday here.

