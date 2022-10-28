New on Apple TV+ Canada: November 2022

Apple has revealed the full list of movies and shows coming to its Apple TV+ streaming service in Canada in November 2022.
Check the releases below:
November 4
- Causeway – New Apple Original Film
- Selena Gomez: My Mind and Me – New Documentary Feature
- The Mosquito Coast – Season Two Premiere
- Slumberkins – Series Premiere
November 11
- Mythic Quest – Season 3 Premiere
November 18
- Spirited – New Apple Original Film
November 23
- Echo 3 – Series Premiere
An Apple TV+ subscription costs $5.99 CAD/month and is included in Apple One subscription bundles.
Image credit: Apple