fbpx
Resources

New on Apple TV+ Canada: November 2022

Ryan Reynold and Will Ferrell's Spirited lands on the streaming service on November 18

By Karandeep Oberoi @DeepReporting
Oct 28, 20223:49 PM EDT
0 comments

Apple has revealed the full list of movies and shows coming to its Apple TV+ streaming service in Canada in November 2022.

Check the releases below:

November 4

  • Causeway – New Apple Original Film
  • Selena Gomez: My Mind and Me – New Documentary Feature
  • The Mosquito Coast – Season Two Premiere
  • Slumberkins – Series Premiere

November 11

  • Mythic Quest – Season 3 Premiere

November 18

  • Spirited – New Apple Original Film

November 23

  • Echo 3 – Series Premiere

An Apple TV+ subscription costs $5.99 CAD/month and is included in Apple One subscription bundles.

Check out what arrived on Apple TV in October here.

Image credit: Apple

Comments