Apple Black Friday deals includes bonus gift cards up to $350

Following closely in the footsteps of previous years, Apple’s Black Friday deals net shoppers a few extra dollars in gift cards. However, not all deals are created equal.
Most things like iPhone 13 models, Beats headphones/earbuds, iPads and several Apple accessories will net you a $70 gift card. On the other hand, specific AirPods net you $105 gift card, and some MacBooks come with a $350 gift.
You can explore all the deals here. They run from Black Friday on November 25th to Monday the 28th.
It’s also worth noting that you don’t get a gift card if you plan to buy something with Apple’s device financing. You can also only stack two promos per person. You can only redeem this deal by shopping at Apple Store locations, Apple Online Store, the Apple Store app or by calling 1-800-My-APPLE.
It’s also worth noting that the gift card can be redeemed in Apple Stores for hardware or online for software or subscriptions.
Full deal
$35 gift card
- AirPods (2nd Gen)
- AirPods (3rd Gen)
- Lightning AirPods case
- Beats Flex
- MagSafe Duo Charger
- Apple Pencil (2nd Gen)
- Smart Keyboard Folio
$40 gift card
- 9th gen iPad
$70 gift card
- iPhone 13
- iPhone 13 mini
- iPhone SE
- iPhone 12
- iPad mini
- iPad Air
- Apple Watch SE
- AirPods Pro (2nd Gen)
- Beats studio3 Wireless
- Beats Solo3 Wireless
- Powerbeats Pro
- Beats Fit Pro
- Beats Studio Buds
- Magic Keyboard for iPad Pro
$105 gift card
AirPods Max
Mac – $140 gift card
Mac mini
Mac – $210 gift card
- M1 MacBook Air
- M2 MacBook Air
- iMac 24-inch
Mac – $280 gift card
M2 MacBook Pro
Mac – $350 gift card
- M1 MacBook Pro 16
- M1 MacBook Pro 14
For a round-up of all of our Black Friday deals, follow this link. You can find all of the top deals at Canadian retailers here.
Source: Apple