Apple’s financing program for iPhone, iPad and Mac now available in Canada

Apple’s ‘buy now, pay later’ program is now available in Canada, offering Canadians several payment plan options for the iPhone, iPad and Mac.
News about Apple’s ‘buy now, pay later’ program making its way to Canada first appeared last week courtesy of Bloomberg. While at the time it was unclear how much monthly payments would cost, we now have a clearer picture.
For example, the most expensive iPhone option is for the iPhone 12 Pro Max at $64.54/month for 24 months (full price — $1,549), while the iPhone 12 mini comes in at $40.79/month for 24 months (full price — $979). The 13-inch m1 MacBook Pro, on the other hand, starts at $141.58/month for 12 months (full price — $1,699).
All information regarding the payment plans appears during the checkout process on Apple’s online store.
Apple says that its financing program is powered by Paybright by Affirm. The application process is completed online and buyers get a “decision right away,” reads Apple’s website.
For a limited time, Apple is also offering ‘buy now, pay later’ at zero percent interest, though this will likely change following the payment plan’s launch window.
It’s worth noting that these payment plans are available across Canada, including Quebec. Buy now, pay later is available in the U.S. through the tech giant’s Apple Card credit card, which has yet to launch in Canada.
Given the often pricey cost of financing a smartphone through Canadian carriers like Rogers, Bell and Telus, it’s great to see Apple offering its own internal payment system. Samsung has offered a similar buy now, pay later option with its devices for several years now.
