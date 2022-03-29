fbpx
Here’s what’s new on Disney+ Canada in April 2022

Highlights include Better Nate Than Ever, The Kardashians and all seven seasons of Scandal

By Bradly Shankar @bradshankar
Mar 29, 20225:08 PM EDT
Better Nate Than Ever

Disney has confirmed the full lineup of movies and shows hitting Disney+ Canada in April.

While it’s a light month for new original content, some of the older titles joining the catalogue include Scandal, a few seasons of It’s Always Sunny in Philadelphia and Prison Break.

April 1st

  • Better Nate Than Ever [Disney+ Original]
  • Books of Blood [Star]

April 6th

  • Anita: Director’s Cut [Star]
  • City of Angels/City of Death (Season 1) [Star]
  • The Hardy Boys (Season 1) [Star]
  • Homeland (Season 7) [Star]
  • Private Practice (Seasons 1-6) [Star]
  • Scandal (Seasons 1-7) [Star]
  • Terapia Alternativa [Star]

April 8th

  • The Housewife & the Shah Shocker [Star]
  • The Sinfluencer of Soho [Star]
  • Trust (Season 1) [Star]

April 13th

  • It’s Always Sunny in Philadelphia (Seasons 10-13) [Star]
  • The Ignorant Angels (Season 1) [Star]
  • Last Man Standing (Season 9) [Star]
  • Scrat Tales [Disney+ Original]
  • Single Drunk Female (Season 1) [Star]

April 14th

  • The Kardashians [Disney+ Star Original]

April 15th

  • Hysterical [Star]
  • She’s The One [Star]
  • Stuck on You [Star]

April 20th

  • The Amazing Race (Seasons 30-32) [Star]

April 21st

  • Captive Audience (Season 1) [Star]

April 22nd

  • Bear Witness
  • The Biggest Little Farm: The Return [Disney+ Original]
  • Dr. K’s Exotic Animal ER (Season 9)
  • Dr. Oakley, Yukon Vet (Season 9)
  • Explorer: The Last Tepui [Disney+ Original]
  • The Incredible Dr. Pol (Season 18)
  • Polar Bear [Disney+ Original]

April 27th

  • Brain Games: On the Road (Season 1)
  • Code Black (Seasons 1-3) [Star]
  • Eye Wonder (Season 1) [Shorts]
  • Godfather of Harlem (Season 2) [Star]
  • NYPD Blue (Seasons 1-12) [Star]
  • Prison Break (Seasons 1-4) [Star]
  • Sketchbook [Disney+ Original]

April 29th

  • Crush [Star]
  • The Guardian [Star]
  • Kiss of the Dragon [Star]
  • Out of the Shadows: The Man Behind the Steele Dossier [Star]

A Disney+ subscription costs $11.99 CAD/month or $119.99/year.

Image credit: Disney

