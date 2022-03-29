Here’s what’s new on Disney+ Canada in April 2022

Disney has confirmed the full lineup of movies and shows hitting Disney+ Canada in April.

While it’s a light month for new original content, some of the older titles joining the catalogue include Scandal, a few seasons of It’s Always Sunny in Philadelphia and Prison Break.

April 1st

Better Nate Than Ever [Disney+ Original]

Books of Blood [Star]

April 6th

Anita: Director’s Cut [Star]

City of Angels/City of Death (Season 1) [Star]

The Hardy Boys (Season 1) [Star]

Homeland (Season 7) [Star]

Private Practice (Seasons 1-6) [Star]

Scandal (Seasons 1-7) [Star]

Terapia Alternativa [Star]

April 8th

The Housewife & the Shah Shocker [Star]

The Sinfluencer of Soho [Star]

Trust (Season 1) [Star]

April 13th

It’s Always Sunny in Philadelphia (Seasons 10-13) [Star]

The Ignorant Angels (Season 1) [Star]

Last Man Standing (Season 9) [Star]

Scrat Tales [Disney+ Original]

Single Drunk Female (Season 1) [Star]

April 14th

The Kardashians [Disney+ Star Original]

April 15th

Hysterical [Star]

She’s The One [Star]

Stuck on You [Star]

April 20th

The Amazing Race (Seasons 30-32) [Star]

April 21st

Captive Audience (Season 1) [Star]

April 22nd

Bear Witness

The Biggest Little Farm: The Return [Disney+ Original]

Dr. K’s Exotic Animal ER (Season 9)

Dr. Oakley, Yukon Vet (Season 9)

Explorer: The Last Tepui [Disney+ Original]

The Incredible Dr. Pol (Season 18)

Polar Bear [Disney+ Original]

April 27th

Brain Games: On the Road (Season 1)

Code Black (Seasons 1-3) [Star]

Eye Wonder (Season 1) [Shorts]

Godfather of Harlem (Season 2) [Star]

NYPD Blue (Seasons 1-12) [Star]

Prison Break (Seasons 1-4) [Star]

Sketchbook [Disney+ Original]

April 29th

Crush [Star]

The Guardian [Star]

Kiss of the Dragon [Star]

Out of the Shadows: The Man Behind the Steele Dossier [Star]

A Disney+ subscription costs $11.99 CAD/month or $119.99/year.

Find out what came to Disney+ Canada last month here.

Image credit: Disney