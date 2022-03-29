Here’s what’s new on Disney+ Canada in April 2022

Disney has confirmed the full lineup of movies and shows hitting Disney+ Canada in April.
While it’s a light month for new original content, some of the older titles joining the catalogue include Scandal, a few seasons of It’s Always Sunny in Philadelphia and Prison Break.
April 1st
- Better Nate Than Ever [Disney+ Original]
- Books of Blood [Star]
April 6th
- Anita: Director’s Cut [Star]
- City of Angels/City of Death (Season 1) [Star]
- The Hardy Boys (Season 1) [Star]
- Homeland (Season 7) [Star]
- Private Practice (Seasons 1-6) [Star]
- Scandal (Seasons 1-7) [Star]
- Terapia Alternativa [Star]
April 8th
- The Housewife & the Shah Shocker [Star]
- The Sinfluencer of Soho [Star]
- Trust (Season 1) [Star]
April 13th
- It’s Always Sunny in Philadelphia (Seasons 10-13) [Star]
- The Ignorant Angels (Season 1) [Star]
- Last Man Standing (Season 9) [Star]
- Scrat Tales [Disney+ Original]
- Single Drunk Female (Season 1) [Star]
April 14th
- The Kardashians [Disney+ Star Original]
April 15th
- Hysterical [Star]
- She’s The One [Star]
- Stuck on You [Star]
April 20th
- The Amazing Race (Seasons 30-32) [Star]
April 21st
- Captive Audience (Season 1) [Star]
April 22nd
- Bear Witness
- The Biggest Little Farm: The Return [Disney+ Original]
- Dr. K’s Exotic Animal ER (Season 9)
- Dr. Oakley, Yukon Vet (Season 9)
- Explorer: The Last Tepui [Disney+ Original]
- The Incredible Dr. Pol (Season 18)
- Polar Bear [Disney+ Original]
April 27th
- Brain Games: On the Road (Season 1)
- Code Black (Seasons 1-3) [Star]
- Eye Wonder (Season 1) [Shorts]
- Godfather of Harlem (Season 2) [Star]
- NYPD Blue (Seasons 1-12) [Star]
- Prison Break (Seasons 1-4) [Star]
- Sketchbook [Disney+ Original]
April 29th
- Crush [Star]
- The Guardian [Star]
- Kiss of the Dragon [Star]
- Out of the Shadows: The Man Behind the Steele Dossier [Star]
A Disney+ subscription costs $11.99 CAD/month or $119.99/year.
Image credit: Disney