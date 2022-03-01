fbpx
Check out what’s coming to Amazon Prime Video in Canada in March 2022

Upload season 2 and The Boys Presents: Diabolic are hitting Prime Video this month

By Dean Daley @thedaleydean
Mar 1, 20221:59 PM EST
Every month, Amazon adds a number of new series and movies to its streaming service, Prime Video, and March 2022 will be no different.

Notably, Prime Video’s Upload season 2 stars Canadian Robbie Amell as Nathan Brown. Additionally, the series is filmed in Vancouver, B.C.

Below is everything set to hit Amazon Prime Video in March of the new year:

March 1st

  • Safe House
  • E.T The Extra-Terrestrial
  • Neighbors 2: Sorority Rising
  • The Net
  • Shrek 2

March 3rd

  • Survive The Game
  • The Hobbit: The Battle of Five Armies

March 4th

  • The Tourist
  • The Boys Presents: Diabolic — Amazon Original
  • Alone: season 5
  • Lucy and Desi — Amazon Original

March 6th

March 7th

March 10th

  • Muddled
  • Wives on Strike (The Revolution)
  • Couple of Days
  • 1929
  • June
  • Accidental Spy
  • Hire A Man
  • Alakada Reloaded
  • Wives on Strike
  • Children of Mud
  • Excess Luggage
  • Banana Island Ghost
  • Delivery Boy
  • Hire a Woman
  • Up North
  • 3 Wise Men
  • 93 Day
  • The Wife and I
  • Anniversary
  • Idahosa Trails
  • My London Slave
    When A Man Promise
  • The Stool
  • The Wedding Party
  • From Lagos with Love
  • The Ghost and The Tout
  • Gold Statue
  • When Love Happens
  • Fix Us
  • Ponzi
  • The Women
  • A Trip to Jamaica
  • Hotel D’Comfort
  • 10 Days in Suncity
  • The Final List
  • Black Friday
  • Crazy People
  • The Island
  • A Star in Heaven
  • Disguise
  • Spencer
  • Flee

March 11th

  • Upload: season 2
  • Porno Y Helado: season 1 — Amazon Original 

March 14th

  • Moto GP Unlimited

March 15th

March 18th

March 20th

March 24th

March 25th

  • Lizzo’s Watch Out For The Big Grrrls — Amazon Original

March 28th

Everything Leaving Amazon Prime Video in March:

  • Burn Your Maps (March 1st)
  • Rock On 2 (March 8th)
  • Speed Kills (March 16th)
  • The Wedding Year (March 16th)
  • Lone Survivor (March 31st)
  • Reprisal (March 31st)
  • A Walk Among the Tombstones (March 31st)
  • Like A Boss (March 31st)

Amazon Prime is priced at $79 per year with a 30-day trial period. The trial isn’t available for those in Quebec, but Prime Video costs $79 for a 13-month subscription, giving you one extra month for the same price.

Amazon Prime Video is available on AndroidiOS, Amazon Fire TV, Roku, Google TV, PlayStation, Xbox and more.

