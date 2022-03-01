Check out what’s coming to Amazon Prime Video in Canada in March 2022

Every month, Amazon adds a number of new series and movies to its streaming service, Prime Video, and March 2022 will be no different.
Notably, Prime Video’s Upload season 2 stars Canadian Robbie Amell as Nathan Brown. Additionally, the series is filmed in Vancouver, B.C.
Below is everything set to hit Amazon Prime Video in March of the new year:
March 1st
- Safe House
- E.T The Extra-Terrestrial
- Neighbors 2: Sorority Rising
- The Net
- Shrek 2
March 3rd
- Survive The Game
- The Hobbit: The Battle of Five Armies
March 4th
- The Tourist
- The Boys Presents: Diabolic — Amazon Original
- Alone: season 5
- Lucy and Desi — Amazon Original
March 6th
- Shining Vale (requires Starz membership for $5.99)
March 7th
- 2022 ACM Awards
- When Calls the Heart: season 9 (requires Super Channel membership for $9.99)
March 10th
- Muddled
- Wives on Strike (The Revolution)
- Couple of Days
- 1929
- June
- Accidental Spy
- Hire A Man
- Alakada Reloaded
- Wives on Strike
- Children of Mud
- Excess Luggage
- Banana Island Ghost
- Delivery Boy
- Hire a Woman
- Up North
- 3 Wise Men
- 93 Day
- The Wife and I
- Anniversary
- Idahosa Trails
- My London Slave
When A Man Promise
- The Stool
- The Wedding Party
- From Lagos with Love
- The Ghost and The Tout
- Gold Statue
- When Love Happens
- Fix Us
- Ponzi
- The Women
- A Trip to Jamaica
- Hotel D’Comfort
- 10 Days in Suncity
- The Final List
- Black Friday
- Crazy People
- The Island
- A Star in Heaven
- Disguise
- Spencer
- Flee
March 11th
- Upload: season 2
- Porno Y Helado: season 1 — Amazon Original
March 14th
- Moto GP Unlimited
March 15th
- The Bay: season 3 (requires BritBox membership for $8.99)
March 18th
- Deep Water — Amazon Original
- Kevin Can F Himself
- S.O.S Mamis
- Master — Amazon Original
- Dangerous (requires AMC+ membership for $8.99)
March 20th
- Sanditon: season 2 (requires PBS Masterpiece membership for $6.99)
March 24th
- C’Mon C’Mon
- Island of Bryan: season 4 (requires StackTV membership for $12.99 )
March 25th
- Lizzo’s Watch Out For The Big Grrrls — Amazon Original
March 28th
- Island of Bryan: season 4 (requires StackTV membership for $12.99
Everything Leaving Amazon Prime Video in March:
- Burn Your Maps (March 1st)
- Rock On 2 (March 8th)
- Speed Kills (March 16th)
- The Wedding Year (March 16th)
- Lone Survivor (March 31st)
- Reprisal (March 31st)
- A Walk Among the Tombstones (March 31st)
- Like A Boss (March 31st)
Amazon Prime is priced at $79 per year with a 30-day trial period. The trial isn’t available for those in Quebec, but Prime Video costs $79 for a 13-month subscription, giving you one extra month for the same price.
Amazon Prime Video is available on Android, iOS, Amazon Fire TV, Roku, Google TV, PlayStation, Xbox and more.