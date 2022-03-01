Check out what’s coming to Amazon Prime Video in Canada in March 2022

Every month, Amazon adds a number of new series and movies to its streaming service, Prime Video, and March 2022 will be no different.

Notably, Prime Video’s Upload season 2 stars Canadian Robbie Amell as Nathan Brown. Additionally, the series is filmed in Vancouver, B.C.

Below is everything set to hit Amazon Prime Video in March of the new year:

March 1st

Safe House

E.T The Extra-Terrestrial

Neighbors 2: Sorority Rising

The Net

Shrek 2

March 3rd

Survive The Game

The Hobbit: The Battle of Five Armies

March 4th

The Tourist

The Boys Presents: Diabolic — Amazon Original

Alone: season 5

Lucy and Desi — Amazon Original

March 6th

Shining Vale (requires Starz membership for $5.99)

March 7th

2022 ACM Awards

When Calls the Heart: season 9 (requires Super Channel membership for $9.99)

March 10th

Muddled

Wives on Strike (The Revolution)

Couple of Days

1929

June

Accidental Spy

Hire A Man

Alakada Reloaded

Wives on Strike

Children of Mud

Excess Luggage

Banana Island Ghost

Delivery Boy

Hire a Woman

Up North

3 Wise Men

93 Day

The Wife and I

Anniversary

Idahosa Trails

My London Slave

When A Man Promise

When A Man Promise The Stool

The Wedding Party

From Lagos with Love

The Ghost and The Tout

Gold Statue

When Love Happens

Fix Us

Ponzi

The Women

A Trip to Jamaica

Hotel D’Comfort

10 Days in Suncity

The Final List

Black Friday

Crazy People

The Island

A Star in Heaven

Disguise

Spencer

Flee

March 11th

Upload: season 2

Porno Y Helado: season 1 — Amazon Original

March 14th

Moto GP Unlimited

March 15th

The Bay: season 3 (requires BritBox membership for $8.99)

March 18th

Deep Water — Amazon Original

Kevin Can F Himself

S.O.S Mamis

Master — Amazon Original

Dangerous (requires AMC+ membership for $8.99)

March 20th

Sanditon: season 2 (requires PBS Masterpiece membership for $6.99)

March 24th

C’Mon C’Mon

Island of Bryan: season 4 (requires StackTV membership for $12.99 )

March 25th

Lizzo’s Watch Out For The Big Grrrls — Amazon Original

March 28th

Island of Bryan: season 4 (requires StackTV membership for $12.99

Everything Leaving Amazon Prime Video in March:

Burn Your Maps (March 1st)

Rock On 2 (March 8th)

Speed Kills (March 16th)

The Wedding Year (March 16th)

Lone Survivor (March 31st)

Reprisal (March 31st)

A Walk Among the Tombstones (March 31st)

Like A Boss (March 31st)

Amazon Prime is priced at $79 per year with a 30-day trial period. The trial isn’t available for those in Quebec, but Prime Video costs $79 for a 13-month subscription, giving you one extra month for the same price.

Amazon Prime Video is available on Android, iOS, Amazon Fire TV, Roku, Google TV, PlayStation, Xbox and more.