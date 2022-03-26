Streaming in Canada on Prime Video, Apple TV+, Crave, Disney+, Netflix and Paramount+ [March 21-27]

Every week, MobileSyrup outlines some of the most notable movies and TV shows that recently hit Canadian streaming platforms.

Amazon Prime Video

C’mon C’mon

A softspoken radio journalist goes on a cross-country trip with his energetic nephew.

C’mon C’mon was written and directed by Mike Mills (20th Century Women) and stars Joaquin Phoenix (Joker) and Woody Norman (Poldark).

Original Canadian theatrical release date: November 26th, 2021

Amazon Prime Video premiere date: March 24th, 2022

Genre: Black-and-white drama

Runtime: 1 hour, 48 minutes

Lizzo’s Watch Out For the Big Grrrrls [Amazon Original]

Singer Lizzo looks for 10 new ‘Big Grrrrl’ dancers who will join her on stage at Tennessee’s Bonnaroo music festival in June.

Amazon Prime Video premiere date: March 25th, 2022

Genre: Reality competition

Runtime: Eight episodes (45 to 51 minutes each)

An Amazon Prime Video subscription is included at no additional cost with an Amazon Prime membership, which costs $79/year.

The full list of movies and shows hitting Amazon Prime Video in March can be here.

Apple TV+

Pachinko [Apple Original]

Follow a Korean immigrant family across four generations as they leave their homeland for a better life.

Based on Min Jin Lee’s 2017 novel of the same name, Pachinko was created by Soo Hugh (The Whispers) and stars Youn Yuh-jung (Minari), Minha Kim (Main Street), Jin Ha (Devs) and Lee Min-ho (Boys Over Flowers).

It’s worth noting that the series was filmed in Vancouver.

Apple TV+ Prime Video premiere date: March 25th, 2022 (first three episodes, new episodes every Friday)

Genre: Drama

Runtime: Eight episodes (around one hour each)

Apple TV+ costs $5.99/month in Canada.

Crave

Une Affaire Criminelle (A Criminal Affair) [Crave Original]

A woman named Catherine fights to clear her son of murder as the major crimes investigator seems to be protecting someone else involved.

The series was directed by Quebec City’s Stéphane Lapointe (The Secret Life of Happy People) and stars Levis, Quebec’s Céline Bonnier (Far Side of the Moon) and Sherbrooke, Quebec’s Louis-Philipe Dandeneault (The Great Seduction).

Crave premiere date: March 23rd, 2022

Genre: Drama

Runtime: Four episodes (43 minutes each)

King Richard

Based on a true story, King Richard explores Richard Williams’ efforts to help his daughters Venus and Serena become pro tennis players.

King Richard was directed by Reinaldo Marcus Green (Monsters and Men) and stars Will Smith (Ali), Aunjanue Ellis (When They See Us), Saniyya Sidney (American Horror Story) and Demi Singleton (Godfather of Harlem).

Original theatrical release date: November 19th, 2021

Crave premiere date: March 25th, 2022

Genre: Biographical drama

Runtime: 2 hours, 25 minutes

One Perfect Shot

Inspired by the popular Twitter account of the same name, filmmaker Ava DuVernay (Selma) hosts this series in which fellow directors like Patty Jenkins (Wonder Woman), Aaron Sorkin (Molly’s Game) and Jon M. Chu (In The Heights) break down the iconic imagery of their films.

Crave premiere date: March 24th, 2022

Genre: Documentary

Runtime: Six episodes (22 to 26 minutes each)

A standard Crave subscription is priced at $19.99/month, with Starz costing an additional $5.99/month. A mobile-only subscription is also available for $9.99/month.

The full list of movies and shows hitting Crave this month can be found here.

Disney+

The Eyes of Tammy Faye

Based on a true story, The Eyes of Tammy Faye chronicles the rise and fall of singer Tammy Faye’s televangelism career and marriage to Jim Baker.

The Eyes of Tammy Faye was directed by Michael Showalter (The Big Sick) and stars Jessica Chastain (Zero Dark Thirty) and Andrew Garfield (Tick, Tick…Boom!).

Original theatrical release date: September 17th, 2022

Disney+ Canada release date: March 23rd, 2022

Genre: Biographical drama

Runtime: 2 hours, 6 minutes

Olivia Rodrigo: driving home 2 u [Disney+ Original]

Directed by Stacey Lee (Live Fast, Draw Yung), this documentary profiles singer-songwriter Olivia Rodrigo as she goes on a road trip and recounts her experiences writing her debut album, Sour.

Disney+ Canada premiere date: March 25th, 2022

Genre: Biographical drama

Runtime: 1 hour, 16 minutes

A Disney+ subscription costs $11.99/month or $119.99/year in Canada.

The full list of movies and shows hitting Disney+ this month can be found here.

Netflix

Bridgerton (Season 2) [Netflix Original]

Viscount Anthony Bridgerton’s decision to marry puts him into conflict with his intended bride’s headstrong older sister.

Based on Julia Quinn’s novels series of the same name, Bridgerton was created by Shonda Rhimes (Grey’s Anatomy) and stars Jonathan Bailey (Broadchurch), Simone Ashley (Sex Education) and Charithra Chandran (Alex Rider).

Netflix Canada premiere date: March 25th, 2022

Genre: Period drama

Runtime: Eight episodes (54 to 72 minutes each)

The Principles of Pleasure [Netflix Original]

Comedian Michelle Buteau (The Circle) narrates this docuseries that explores the complexities of women’s pleasure, featuring interviews with scientists, sex educators, therapists and more.

Netflix Canada premiere date: March 22nd, 2022

Genre: Documentary

Runtime: Three episodes (48 to 55 minutes each)

Following a recent price increase, a 'Basic' Netflix subscription costs $9.99/month, a 'Standard' subscription (HD-supported) costs $16.49/month and a 'Premium' membership is priced at $20.99/month (4K-supported).

The full list of movies and shows hitting Netflix Canada this month can be found here.

Paramount+

Halo [Paramount+ Original]

While the catalogue of the Canadian version of Paramount+ is missing many of the titles found on its American counterpart, one high-profile original has debuted on both: Halo.

That’s right — after years of development hell, the live-action TV series adaptation of Microsoft’s massively popular video game franchise is finally here.

Inspired but not directly adapted from the games, Halo follows the 26th-century war between United Nations Space Command and an alliance of advanced alien races known as the Covenant.

Halo stars B.C.’s own Pablo Schreiber (The Wire), Shabana Azmi (Khandar), Olive Gray (Half-Moon Investigations), Natasha McElhone (Californication) and Jen Taylor reprising her role as the voice of Cortana from the Halo games.

Paramount+ Canada premiere date: March 24th, 2022 (first episode, new episodes every week)

Genre: Sci-fi

Runtime: Nine episodes (around one hour each)

Paramount+ costs $5.99/month in Canada with a seven-day trial. However, it's worth noting that those subscribed to Microsoft's $16.99/month Xbox Game Pass Ultimate service can get 30 days of Paramount+ for free.

