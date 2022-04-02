Apple TV+ new viewers boosted 25 percent thanks to ‘CODA’ Oscar win

Apple’s CODA Oscar win has helped draw a 25 percent increase in new viewers to the company’s Apple TV+ streaming service.

Variety reported the number, citing a “source close to the tech company.” Along with the 25 percent increase, CODA viewing was up 300 percent compared with the prior week. However, because Apple hasn’t disclosed subscriber numbers for Apple TV+, it’s not clear what the percent increases mean. Apple also hasn’t provided granular data for time spent streaming its content.

CODA beat Netflix to the punch, being the first streaming service film to nab the best picture win at the Oscars. It’s also the first movie starring a predominantly deaf cast in leading roles to win an Oscar for best picture.

While CODA appears to be driving viewership for Apple TV+, it remains unclear how many people are sticking around after watching the film. Apple offers a seven-day free trial for TV+ in Canada (or a one-month free trial with its Apple One bundle, or a three-month trial for customers who purchase Apple devices). On its own, Apple TV+ costs $5.99/mo.

It’s likely that some of the new Apple TV+ viewership is using the free trial to watch CODA — it remains unknown just how many are sticking around and continuing to subscribe.

Header image credit: Apple TV+

Source: Variety