Check out the slate of holiday movies coming to Netflix and Crave

It’s the holiday season, and Netflix and Crave have added a slate of movies for you to consume a crazy amount of holiday content.
Don’t forget: last year on Boxing Day, Netflix revealed its own “cinematic holiday movie universe,” which has expanded even further this year with its new movies.
Here are the new Netflix holiday films:
- The Claus Family (November 1st)
- Love Hard (November 5th)
- Father Christmas is Back (November 7th)
- Christmas Flow (November 17th)
- The Princess Switch 3: Romancing the Star (November 18th)
- Blown Away: Christmas (November 19th)
- Waffles + Mochi’s Holiday Feast (November 23rd)
- A Boy Called Christmas (November 24th)
- Robin Robin (November 24th)
- A Castle for Christmas (November 26th)
- School of Chocolate (November 26th)
- Elves November (28th)
- Charlie’s Colorforms City: Snowy Stories (November 3oth)
- Single All the Way (December 2nd)
- The Great British Baking Show: Holidays: Season 4 (December 3rd)
- Shaun the Sleep: The Flight Before Christmas (December 3rd)
- David and the Elves (December 6th)
- StarBeam: Beaming the New Year (December 14th)
- A Naija Christmas (December 16th)
- Grumpy Christmas (December 21st)
- 1000 Miles from Christmas (December 24th)
You can check out everything coming to Netflix in December here. You can also take a look at holiday content here.
Here are some of the other holiday films/shows on Netflix
- The Holiday
- Holiday Rush
- Holiday in the Wild
- Fireplace for your Home
- Holidate
- Sugar Rush Christmas
- Holiday Home with Mr. Christmas
- The Holiday Calendar
- How the Grinch Stole Christmas
- Christmas Inheritance
- Operation Christmas Drop
- A Christmas Prince
- The Prince Switch
- The Prince Switch: Switched Again
- Mean Girls 😉
- A Cinderella Story
- Christmas Wedding Planner
- The Christmas Chronicles
- The Christmas Chronicles 2
- Jingle Jangle
- Home for Christmas
- Blown Away Christmas
- Klaus
- Deck the Halls
- Elliott
- Let It Snow
- An Elf’s Story
- My Christmas Inn
- The Knight Before Christmas
- Santa Girl
New holiday movies on Crave
- Santa Inc: Season 1 (December 2nd)
- A Christmas Carol (1951 B&W) (December 1st)
- Bonacini’s Italian Christmas (December 3rd)
- 12 Gifts of Christmas (December 3rd)
- Holmes for the Holidays (December 3rd)
- Christmas with Bonacini (December 3rd)
- Mary Makes it Easy: Mary Makes it Merry (December 3rd)
- A Christmas Village Romance (December 3rd)
- Christmas in Washington (December 3rd)
- The Christmas Set Up (December 3rd)
- A Christmas Clüsterfünke (December 10th)
- Christmas Ever After (December 10th)
- Dancing Through Christmas (December 10th)
- Murder She Baked #2: A Plum Pudding Mystery (Christmas) (December 10th)
- You Make It Feel Like Christmas (December 10th)
- A Hot Holiday Mess (December 17th)
- One Big Holiday Recipe (December 17th)
- Spencer’s Holiday BBQ (December 17th)
- An Ice Wine Christmas (December 17th)
- A Snowy Christmas (December 17th)
- Christmas is Cancelled (December 17th)
- Coming Home for Christmas (December 17th)
- Reba McEntire’s Christmas in Tune (December 17th)
You can check out everything coming to Crave in December here.
Here are some of the holiday movies already on Crave
- Four Christmases
- The Beaverton Ruins Your Holiday Special
- Mary’s Kitchen Crush: A Very Mary Holiday
- One World Kitchen: Bakes the Holiday
- One World Kitchen: Our Favourite Holiday Recipes
- Celebration Double
- Watts Up for the Holidays
- Craftopia Holiday
- Noël Country
- The Christmas Ball
- Very Harold & Kumar Christmas
- A Christmas Carol
- Christmas Encore
- Christmas in Angel Falls
- Christmas Lover’s Anonymous
- Christmas Time in South Park
- Deck the Halls
- The Family Man
- Jingle All the Way 2
- 12 Men of Christmas
- Eight Crazy Nights
- All Is Bright
- Black Christmas
