What’s coming to and leaving Netflix Canada in December 2021

In December 2021, Netflix Canada is set to stream several new TV shows and films, including the second season of the Witcher, Queer Eye season 6, Cobra Kai season 4, seven of the Fast and Furious movies, several Christmas films and more.

Below is all the new content coming to the streaming service in December:

Coming Soon

Decoupled — Netflix Series (India)

December 1st

Jojo’s Bizzare Adventure: Stone Ocean (Japan) — Netflix Anime

Kayko and Kokosh (Poland) — Netflix Family

Kayko and Kokosh: season 2 (Poland) —Netflix Family

Lost in Space: season 3 — Netflix Series

The Power of the Dog — Netflix Film

The Big Lebowski

Bridesmaids

The Croods

Deck the Halls

Home

Impractical Jokers: The Movie

Les Mis érables: The Stages Concert

Love Actually

Meet Joe Black

Notting Hill

Paul Blart: Mall Cop

Queen & Slim

Reservoir Dogs

Schindler’s List

Spartacus

Spider-Man 3

Tears of the Sun

Trolls

Tyler Perry’s Madea’s Big Happy Family

Wild Wild West

December 2nd

Coyotes (Belgium) — Netflix Series

Jumanji: The Next Level

Single All The Way — Netflix Film

The Whole Truth (Thailand) — Netflix Film

December 3rd

Cobalt Blue (India) — Netflix Film

Coming Out Colton — Netflix Series

Jurassic World Camp Cretaceous: season 4 — Netflix Family

Money Heist: part 5, volume 2 (Spain) — Netflix Series

Mixtape — Netflix Film

Money Heist: From Tokyo to Berlin: volume 2 (Spain) — Netflix Documentary

The Fast and the Furious

2 Fast 2 Furious

The Fast and the Furious: Tokyo Drift

Fast & Furious

Fast Five

Fast & Furious 6

Furious 7

Shaun the Sheep: The Flight Before Christmas

Workin’ Moms: season 5

December 6th

David and the Elves (Poland) — Netflix Film

Voir — Netflix Documentary

December 7th

Centaurworld: season 2 — Netflix Family

Go Dog Go: season 2 — Netflix Family

Nicole Byer: BBW (Big Beautiful Weirdo) — Netflix Comedy

December 8th

Carolin Kebekus: The Last Christmas (Germany) — Netflix Comedy

Titans: season 3 — Netflix Series

December 9th

Asakusa Kid (Japan) — Netflix Film

Bathtubs Over Broadway

Bonus Family: season 4 (Sweden) — Netflix Series

The Family That Sings Together: The Camargos (Brazil) — Netflix Documentary

The Grudge

December 10th

Anonymously Yours (Mexico) — Netflix Film

Aranyak (India) — Netflix Series

Back to the Outback — Netflix Film

How To Ruin Christmas: The Funeral — Netflix Series

Twentysomethings: Austin (formerly Roaring Twenties) — Netflix Series

Saturday Morning All Star Hits! — Netflix Series

Still Out of My League (Italy) — Netflix Film

Two (Spain) — Netflix Film

The Unforgivable — Netflix Film

December 11th

The Hungry and the Hairy (South Korea) — Netflix Series

December 12th

Just Mercy

December 14th

The Future Diary (Japan) — Netflix Series

Russel Howard: Lubricant (England) — Netflix Comedy

StarBeam: Beaming in the New Year (Canada) — Netflix Family

December 15th

Elite Short Stories: Phillipe Caye Filipe (Spain) — Netflix Series

The Hand of God (Italy) — Netflix Film

Masha and the Bear: Nursery Rhymes: season 1, part 2

Masha and the Bear: season 5

Selling Tampa — Netflix Series

Sleepless in Seattle

Superstore: season 6

Taxi Driver

December 16th

A California Christmas: City Lights — Netflix Film

A Naija Christmas (Nigeria) — Netflix Film

Aggretsuko: season 4 (Japan) — Netflix Anime

Puff Wonders of the Reef — Netflix Documentary

December 17th

Fast & Furious Spy Racers: season 6: Homecoming — Netflix Family

The Witcher: season 2 —Netflix Series

December 18th

The Bossy Baby

Bulgasal: Immortal Souls (South Korea) — Netflix Series

Gemini Man

December 19th

What Happened in Oslo (Norway) — Netflix Series

December 20th

Elite Shorts Stories: Samuel Omar (Spain) — Netflix Series

December 21st

Jim Gaffigan: Comedy Monster — Netflix Comedy

Grumpy Christmas (Mexico) — Netflix Film

December 22nd

Emily in Paris: season 2 — Netflix Series

Little Women (2019)

December 23rd

Elite Short Stories: Patrick (Spain) — Netflix Series

December 24th

1000 Miles from Christmas — Netflix Film

Don’t Look Up — Netflix Film

Minnal Murali (India) — Netflix Film

The Silent Sea (South Korea) — Netflix Series

Stand By Me Doraemon 2 (Japan) — Netflix Film

December 25th

Single’s Inferno (South Korea) — Netflix Series

Jimmy Carr: his Dark Material — Netflix Comedy

Stories of a Generation – with Pope Francis — Netflix Documentary

December 26th

Lulli (Brazil) — Netflix Film

December 28th

Word Party Presents: Math! — Netflix Family

December 29th

Anxious People — Netflix Series

Crime Scene: The Times Square Killer — Netflix Documentary

December 30th

Kitz (Germany) — Netflix Series

Hilda and the Mountain King (England) — Netflix Film

December 31st

Cobra Kai: season 4 — Netflix Series

The Lost Daughter — Netflix Film

Queer Eye: season 6 — Netflix Series

Stay Close (England) — Netflix Series

Seal Team — Netflix Film

Leaving Netflix in December