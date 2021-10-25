Nintendo Switch Online officially gets N64 and Sega Genesis games tonight

Last month, Nintendo made the surprise reveal that a selection of N64 and Sega Genesis games are heading to its Switch Online service.
Now, that day has come.
While Nintendo hasn’t confirmed an exact drop time, Switch Online is scheduled to be down for maintenance today from 4pm PT/7pm ET to 7pm PT/10pm ET. Given that, it would seem that the retro games will roll out soon after.
It’s important to note that these games are being added through a new ‘Expansion Pack’ tier for Switch Online. This costs $63.99 CAD for a 12-month Individual Membership (one account) or $99.99 for a 12-month Family Membership (up to eight accounts) and includes access to online play, cloud saves and the free NES and SNES games that the base Switch Online membership is known for.
Expansion Pack N64 launch games
- Dr. Mario 64
- The Legend of Zelda: Ocarina of Time
- Mario Kart 64
- Mario Tennis 64
- Sin and Punishment
- Star Fox 64
- Super Mario 64
- WinBack
- Yoshi’s Story
Upcoming Nintendo 64 Games
- Banjo-Kazooie
- F-Zero X
- Kirby 64: The Crystal Shards
- The Legend of Zelda: Majora’s Mask
- Mario Golf
- Paper Mario
- Pokémon Snap
Expansion Pack Sega Genesis launch games
- Castlevania: Bloodlines
- Contra: Hard Corps
- Dr. Robotnik’s Mean Bean Machine
- Ecco the Dolphin
- Golden Axe
- Gunstar Heroes
- M.U.S.H.A.
- Phantasy Star IV
- Ristar
- Shining Force
- Shinobi III: Return of the Ninja Master
- Sonic the Hedgehog 2
- Streets of Rage 2
- Strider
Further, Animal Crossing: New Horizon‘s first paid expansion, Happy Home Paradise, will be offered at no additional cost to Expansion Pack subscribers when it launches on November 5th. Happy Home Paradise will otherwise cost $32.99.
There are also optional N64 and Genesis controllers that you can purchase — read more on those here.
Image credit: Nintendo