Apple’s new MacBook Pro features HDMI 2.0 and not HDMI 2.1

Instead of adopting the more recent HDMI 2.1 port, Apple’s M1 Max and M1 Pro-powered MacBook Pro feature an HDMI 2.0 port and not HDMI 2.1.

This means that the port supports a 4K display with a resolution of up to 60Hz. HDMI 2.1, on the other hand, would have allowed the powerful laptop to run a 4K screen at a 120Hz refresh rate. HDMI 2.1 is becoming increasingly popular in the high-end television space because it’s required to play Xbox Series X and PlayStation 5 select titles in 4K at 120Hz refresh rate.

The lack of HDMI 2.1 is a strange omission from what is otherwise a pretty solid yet pricey laptop offering, especially considering the latest Apple TV 4K (2021) that was released earlier this year features an HDMI 2.1 port.

Along with an HDMI 2.1 port, Apple’s new M1 Max and M1 Pro MacBook Pro features an SD card slot, three USB-C/Thunderbolt ports, a 3.5mm headphone jack and the return of MagSafe, the tech giant’s magnetic charging cable/port.

Last year’s M1 MacBook (2020) can run just one 5K monitor — like Apple’s Pro Display XDR — or a single 4K monitor through its USB-C port. On the other hand, the new MacBook Pro can output to two external displays with up to 6K in resolution at 60Hz, and three external displays at up to a 6K resolution at 60Hz and one 4K screen at 60Hz.

Source: @tapbot_paul Via: MacRumors