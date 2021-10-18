Epic Games Store offering $10 coupons with email subscriptions

Epic Games Store customers can receive a $10 coupon for the digital storefront by signing up to Epic’s email and alerts program.

This promotion runs from October 15th to November 15th and is open to both new and existing subscribers. Those who are already subscribed will automatically receive the coupon.

If you’re not yet subscribed, you can do so by heading to your account settings and looking under communications preferences. You’ll receive the coupon within 24 hours of doing so.

Naturally, only one coupon can be claimed per EGS account. The coupon can be used on any game priced at $14.99 or higher.

Source: Epic Games