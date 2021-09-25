Streaming in Canada on Amazon Prime Video, Apple TV+, Crave, Disney+ and Netflix [Sept. 20-26]

Every week, MobileSyrup outlines some of the most notable movies and TV shows that recently hit Canadian streaming platforms.

Our ‘Streaming in Canada’ column typically focuses on new content from Amazon Prime Video Canada, Crave and Netflix Canada, but other services like Apple TV+ and Disney+ will be mentioned when relevant.

We’ll also highlight shows or movies that are made in Canada, involve notable Canadian cast or crew and/or are filmed in Canada.

Finally, with the COVID-19 pandemic causing many movies to hit digital platforms much sooner than planned, we’ll make note of any major films — as well as other notable streaming service news — that fall into this category when applicable.

Amazon Prime Video

Goliath (Season 4) [Amazon Original]

In the fourth and final season of Goliath, Billy joins Patty at a prestigious law firm to take on a dangerous pharmaceutical company.

Goliath was created by David E. Kelley (Doogie Howser, M.D.) and Jonathan Shapiro (Boston Legal) and stars Billy Bob Thornton (Sling Blade), Nina Arianda (Stan & Ollie), Tanya Raymonde (Malcolm in the Middle) and J.K. Simmons (Whiplash).

Amazon Prime Video Canada release date: September 24th, 2021

Genre: Legal drama

Runtime: Eight episodes (40 to 54 minutes each)

Stream Goliath here.

An Amazon Prime Video subscription is included at no additional cost with an Amazon Prime membership, which costs $79 CAD/year.

The full list of movies and shows hitting Amazon Prime Video Canada this month can be found here.

Apple TV+

Foundation [Apple Original]

This thousand-year saga follows the band of exiles known as the Foundation as they discover that the only way to save the Galactic Empire is to destroy it.

Based on Isaac Asimov’s eponymous series of novels, Foundation was created by David S. Goyer (The Dark Knight trilogy) and Josh Friedman (Terminator: The Sarah Connor Chronicles) and stars Jared Harris (Mad Men), Lee Pace (The Hobbit trilogy) and Lou Llobel (Voyagers).

Apple TV+ Canada release date: September 23rd, 2021 (first two episodes, new episodes every Friday)

Genre: Sci-fi

Runtime: Ten episodes (around one hour each)

Stream Foundation here.

Wolfboy and the Everything Factory [Apple Original]

Joseph Gordon-Levitt and Archie Yates break down their most imaginative moments and ideas ahead of the premiere of #WolfboyandtheEverythingFactory. The new animated series premieres this Friday, only on Apple TV+ https://t.co/Y6LMgtZ7wU pic.twitter.com/iq3l0VEFkR — Apple TV (@AppleTV) September 21, 2021

After William Wolfe becomes the Wolfboy in the magical spirit realm, he and his new friends learn how their creativity and imagination can change the world.

Wolfboy and the Everything Factory features the voices of Kassian Akhtar (Four Weddings and a Funeral), Joseph Gordon-Levitt (500 Days of Summer) and Archie Yates (Jojo Rabbit).

Apple TV+ Canada release date: September 24th, 2021

Genre: Animated family

Runtime: Ten episodes (around 25 minutes each)

Stream Wolfboy and the Everything Factory here.

An Apple TV+ subscription costs $5.99/month.

Crave

Doom Patrol (Season 3)

Following a devastating loss, the Doom Patrol go their separate ways to deal with their own struggles until the arrival of Madame Rouge sets them on a new path.

Based on the DC Comics superhero team of the same name, Doom Patrol was created by Jeremy Carver (Supernatural) and stars Diane Guerrero (Orange is the New Black), April Bowlby (Two and a Half Men), Joivan Wade (EastEnders), Matt Bomer (Magic Mike), Brendan Fraser (The Mummy) and Timothy Dalton (License to Kill).

Crave release date: September 23rd, 2021 (first two episodes, new episodes every Thursday at 9:30pm ET)

Genre: Superhero

Runtime: Ten episodes (around one hour each)

Stream Doom Patrol here.

Mortal Kombat (2021)

A washed-up mixed martial arts fighter named is hunted by the assassin Sub-Zero, leading him to seek out a group of Earthrealm’s protectors.

The third live-action adaptation of NetherRealm’s popular video game series, Mortal Kombat was directed by Simon McQuoid (feature directorial debut) and features an ensemble cast that includes Lewis Tan (Into the Badlands), Jessica McNamee (Sirens), Mehcad Brooks (Supergirl), Vancouver-raised Ludi Lin (Power Rangers), Joe Taslim (The Raid) and Hiroyuki Sanada (The Last Samurai).

Original release date: April 23rd, 2021 (PVOD)

Crave release date: September 24th, 2021

Genre: Martial arts, fantasy

Runtime: 1 hour, 50 minutes

Stream Mortal Kombat here.

A standard Crave subscription is priced at $9.99/month, with Starz costing another $5.99/month and HBO an additional $9.99/month.

The full list of movies and shows hitting Crave this month can be found here.

Disney+

Star Wars: Visions [Disney+ Original]

It’s no secret that George Lucas was heavily inspired by Japanese artistic works when he created Star Wars, so in a nice full-circle moment, Lucasfilm has given various Japanese creators a chance at telling their own stories set in the galaxy far, far away.

Visions features animated shorts from seven Japanese studios: Kamikaze Douga (JoJo’s Bizarre Adventure), Studio Colorido (A Whisker Away), Geno Studio (Golden Kamuy), Studio Trigger (Kill la Kill), Kinema Citrus (.hack//Quantum), Production I.G (Ghost in the Shell) and Science SARU (Yokai Watch: The Movie).

Disney+ Canada release date: September 24th, 2021

Genre: Anime

Runtime: Nine episodes (13 to 22 minutes each)

Stream Star Wars: Visions here.

A Disney+ subscription costs $11.99/month or $119.99/year in Canada.

The full list of movies and shows hitting Disney+ Canada this month can be found here.

This week in Disney+ news: Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings is hitting Disney+ on November 12th, the same day Disney holds its first-ever big ‘Disney+ Day’ event.

Netflix

Dear White People (Volume 4) [Netflix Original]

During a pandemic, future Sam and Lionel reminisce on their final year together at Winchester in the style of a ’90s musical.

The series was created by Justin Simien (2014’s Dear White People) and stars Logan Browning (The Perfection), Brandon P. Bell (Hollywood Heights) and DeRon Horton (Lethal Weapon). This is the final season of the show.

Netflix Canada release date: September 24th, 2021

Genre: Comedy-drama

Runtime: Ten episodes (31 to 39 minutes each)

Stream Dear White People here.

Midnight Mass [Netflix Original]

A charismatic young priest arrives in a dying town to bring miracles, mysteries and religious fervor.

Midnight Mass was created by Mike Flanagan (Doctor Sleep) and stars Kate Siegel (Gerald’s Game), Zach Gilford (Friday Night Lights), New Westminster, B.C.’s Kristin Lehman (The Killing) and Hamish Linklater (Legion). It’s worth noting that the series was filmed in Vancouver.

Netflix Canada release date: September 24th, 2021

Genre: Supernatural horror

Runtime: Seven episodes (60 to 71 minutes each)

Stream Midnight Mass here.

A ‘Basic’ Netflix subscription costs $9.99/month, a ‘Standard’ subscription (HD-supported) costs $14.99/month and a ‘Premium’ membership is priced at $18.99/month (4K-supported).

The full list of movies and shows hitting Netflix Canada this month can be found here.

What are you planning on watching this week? Let us know in the comments.

For more suggestions, check out last week’s Streaming in Canada column.

Image credit: Apple