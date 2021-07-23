Cogeco Connexion investing $13.5 million to bring broadband services to more Ontario homes

Cogeco Connexion, a subsidiary of Cogeco Communications, is investing $13.5 million to bring its broadband services to over 8,100 homes in Ontario.
The carrier says additional projects will be announced as part of its four-year commitment to invest over $1 billion to expand its broadband network.
“Reducing the digital divide between urban and rural areas in Ontario has always been a priority for us, as demonstrated by these investments in our robust network to meet the growing needs for connectivity in underserved areas,” said Matt Wickham, the vice-president and general manager of the Ontario region at Cogeco Connexion, in a statement.
“Cogeco’s network infrastructure is enabling high-speed broadband internet services with download speeds of up to 1Gbps, bringing speeds typically only seen in major urban centres.’
The carrier notes that these investments contribute to the federal government’s objective of providing access to high-speed internet to all Canadians by 2030.
Source: Cogeco Connexion
Comments