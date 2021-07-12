Apple’s HomePod 15 beta adds lossless audio to its smart speakers

The latest version of the HomePod 15 beta for Apple’s discontinued HomePod and the more recently released Home mini adds lossless audio support to the tech giant’s smart speakers.
Though Apple launched lossless audio and spatial audio back in June, the high-quality streaming was strangely not available with Apple’s smart speakers. With Apple testing the feature out in its latest HomePod beta firmware, we’ll likely see it publicly release this fall.
According to 9to5Mac, lossless is enabled by opening the Home app, tapping on the icon in the top left corner, selecting ‘Home Settings’ and finally, selecting your user profile. After that, scroll down to ‘Media’ and select ‘Apple Music’ to find the ‘Lossless Audio’ setting.
It’s important to mention that Apple’s HomePod beta software isn’t even available to all developers. The tech giant sends out invites to a very small group of users. That said, it is possible to install a HomePod beta if you do a little digging on the internet, though I wouldn’t recommend it.
This new version of its HomePod 15 beta update follows reports of crashes and heat issues related to an earlier version.
Source: 9to5Mac
Comments