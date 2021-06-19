UBF, Bell to bring high-speed internet to Powassan and Hornell Heights, Ontario

The Canadian government announced funding through the Universal Broadband Fund (UBF) to help Bell bring high-speed internet to rural residents in Powassan and Hornell Heights, Ontario.
Paul Lefebvre, Member of Parliament for Sudbury, announced the funding on behalf of Rural Economic Development Minister Maryam Monsef. The government will provide $1.6 million in federal funding for Bell and the project will connect over 684 underserved households to high-speed internet.
“High-speed Internet is essential for Northern Ontario. It connects us to work, school and each other. This project is part of our commitment to connect 98% of households to reliable broadband services by 2026 and 100% of Canadians by 2030. We will not stop this important work until everyone has access to the high-speed Internet they need,” said Lefebvre.
The government launched the UBF on November 9th, 2020. Recently, the government pledged an additional $1 billion to the fund over six years. The total $2.75 billion UBF aims to help connect 98 percent of Canadians to high-speed internet by 2026, with a goal of 100 percent connectivity by 2030.
Other recent UBF projects include bringing high-speed internet to rural communities in Newfoundland, New Brunswick and Alberta.
Source: Innovation, Science and Economic Development Canada
