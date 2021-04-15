Bell, Universal Broadband Fund to bring high-speed internet to rural Avalon, Newfoundland

The federal government announced over $200,000 in funding for Bell Canada to bring high-speed internet to more rural residents on the Avalon Peninsula in Newfoundland.
Ken McDonald, the Member of Parliament (MP) for Avalon, made the announcement on behalf of Women and Gender Equality and Rural Economic Development Minister Maryam Monsef. In total, Bell Canada will receive $233,000 in federal funding through the government’s Universal Broadband Fund (UBF) Rapid Response Stream. The company will also contribute $142,500 towards the project.
“High-speed Internet service is essential to the success of everyone living and working in our communities across Newfoundland and Labrador,” McDonald said.
The project will bring high-speed internet to 335 underserved households in Tors Cove and Mobile, Newfoundland.
Additionally, this project was approved within six months of the formal UBF launch in November 2020. It’s one of many projects given the green light in the last few months. Other UBF projects include high-speed internet expansions in New Brunswick and Alberta.
Projects funded through the UBF will help connect more people to high-speed internet, with the government looking to connect 98 percent of Canadians by 2026 and 100 percent by 2030.
