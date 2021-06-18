Google Messages new feature lets users pin conversations

Google is starting to push out a new feature to its Messages app that allows users to pin up to three conversations to the top of the app for quick access.
To pin a conversation, long-press a thread while on the main page and then you’ll see a pin icon at the top. Tap that button and the conversation will get pinned at the top of your messaging list.
While the feature goes live with ‘build number 8.3.026,’ it’s still a server-side update, which means that it won’t be available for everyone at the same time.
It’s nice to see Google finally bring this feature to its Messages app as competitors like Telegram and iMessage have offered this functionality for a while.
Source: XDA Developers
Comments