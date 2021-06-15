This 50-inch 4K smart TV is 25 percent for today only at Best Buy Canada

Buy at Best Buy for $449.99 (save $150)
Toshiba’s 5-inch 4K UHD HDR LED Smart TV boasts a ton of enviable features, but for the next 24 hours, its best feature is that it’s 25 percent off at Best Buy Canada.
The model’s 50-inch screen has an Ultra-HD display with 3840 x 2160 native resolution, and its 60Hz refresh rate and 8ms response time minimize screen tearing and stuttering during fast-paced scenes—a feature that’s especially good for gamers.
It’s also Alexa-compatible, so you can search content without searching for your remote, and its built-in 10W speakers with DTS VX sound offer sufficient immersion for soundbar-less setups.
Check it out on the Best Buy site for $449.99 (save $150) before the sale ends tomorrow.
MobileSyrup utilizes affiliate partnerships and publishes sponsored posts. These partnerships do not influence our editorial content, though MobileSyrup may earn a commission on purchases made via these links.
Comments