This 50-inch 4K smart TV is 25 percent for today only at Best Buy Canada

Jun 15, 2021

1:47 PM EDT

Buy at Best Buy for $449.99 (save $150)

Toshiba’s 5-inch 4K UHD HDR LED Smart TV boasts a ton of enviable features, but for the next 24 hours, its best feature is that it’s 25 percent off at Best Buy Canada.

The model’s 50-inch screen has an Ultra-HD display with 3840 x 2160 native resolution, and its 60Hz refresh rate and 8ms response time minimize screen tearing and stuttering during fast-paced scenes—a feature that’s especially good for gamers.

It’s also Alexa-compatible, so you can search content without searching for your remote, and its built-in 10W speakers with DTS VX sound offer sufficient immersion for soundbar-less setups.

Check it out on the Best Buy site for $449.99 (save $150) before the sale ends tomorrow.

MobileSyrup utilizes affiliate partnerships and publishes sponsored posts. These partnerships do not influence our editorial content, though MobileSyrup may earn a commission on purchases made via these links.

