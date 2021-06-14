PREVIOUS|
Google to roll out new ‘Companion Mode’ experience for Meet

The new feature will be available in September

Jun 14, 2021

10:01 AM EDT

Google will launch a new second screen ‘Companion Mode’ experience in Google Meet to make hybrid meetings easier.

“Companion Mode gives every meeting participant, no matter where they are, access to interactive features and controls like polls, in-meeting chat, hand raising, Q&A, live captions, and more,” Google notes.

“Colleagues who are in the same meeting room together will enable Companion Mode on their personal devices, giving them their own video tile in Meet and helping them to stay connected with their remote teammates.”

The search giant notes that Companion Mode will be available on the web and Google Meet’s upcoming progressive web app in September. It will be coming to mobile soon.

Google also opened up its Workspace offering to all users for free. This means that users no longer require an enterprise account to use extra features in Meet, Docs, Drive and more.

The company is also launching a paid version called ‘Google Workspace Individual’ for small businesses. Workspace Individual is rolling out soon in Canada, the United States, Mexico, Brazil, Australia and Japan.

Source: Google

