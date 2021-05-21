PREVIOUS|
Here are more renders of the alleged Pixel 6

Google will likely get tired of the never-ending leaks and just officially reveal the phones

May 21, 2021

11:03 AM EDT

Google is probably getting very tired of people leaking its products.

Yesterday, Steve Hemmerstoffer (@Onleaks) shared renders of the Google Pixel 6 Pro. The renders looked a bit more refined and premium than the ones we saw from Jon Prosser last week, and to show up the YouTuber again, Hemmerstoffer shared another batch of renders showing off the standard Pixel 6. 

Hemmerstoffer, who has become quite notable over the last few years due to the accuracy of his leaks, says that these are CAD renders, which are the models shared with accessory and case makers. The renders were made in partnership with 91mobiles.

Similar to the Pixel 6 Pro, the standard Pixel 6 will sport a boxy design like the Samsung Note series, with a horizontal camera array, which as MobileSyrup’s Jon Lamont pointed out, should eliminate any wobbling if you place the smartphone on a desk.

The Pixel 6 will reportedly sport a 6.4-inch flat display with thin bezels and a hole punch camera, and the Pro model will include a 6.67-inch panel. The screen will also feature an in-display fingerprint scanner, a first for a Pixel smartphone. Additionally, the handset reportedly features 158.6mm x 74.8mm x 8.9mm (11.8mm including rear camera bump) dimensions.

Further, expect bottom-firing stereo speakers and two cameras on the rear. Unlike the Pro variant, the regular Pixel 6 lacks the telephoto periscope camera and likely features ultrawide and wide-angle shooters, similar to the Pixel 5 (the leak doesn’t offer any camera details).

Despite these leaks showing up in May, Google will likely unveil the Pixel 6 and Pixel 6 Pro in late September to mid-October like in previous years.

Though it’s always important to approach leaks with an air of skepticism, in previous years, Pixel leaks have often been very accurate (except for the ‘Pixel Ultra’). Of course, the Pixel 6 series’ design could change significantly between now and October.

Previously, an analyst said that they expect Google to launch a 6.67-inch 120Hz Pixel this past fall, though that device never appeared. It’s possible the analyst could have been referencing the Pixel 6 Pro giving some added validity to these leaks.

Image Credit: 91mobiles, @Onleaks

Source: 91mobiles, @Onleaks

