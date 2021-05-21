2021 MacBook Pro refresh could feature ‘M1X’ chip, no branding below screen

Apple’s upcoming MacBook Pro refresh may sport an ‘M1X’ chip and may not feature a front logo.
The latest report comes from 9to5Mac, which received the information from an unnamed source. According to the source, Apple’s M1X chip will be “an extension of the M1” with more Thunderbolt channels, CPU cores, GPU cores, support for multiple external monitors and it will draw more power.
Further, the source told 9to5 that the new MacBook Pro models would sport a 1080p webcam, an SD card reader, three Thunderbolt USB-C ports, an updated MagSafe port and an HDMI port. It’s worth noting that Apple’s redesign iMac also sports a 1080p webcam, and while it’s not clear if the MacBook Pro will have the same one, my guess is it’s likely. That’s a good thing — the iMac (2021) webcam works surprisingly well.
Finally, the source claimed the new MacBook Pro models will sport a new design “similar to the iPad Pro with flat edges.” The laptops will have reduced bezels as well, and Apple will remove the ‘MacBook Pro’ logo that appears below the screen.
I have my doubts about the last part, but considering Apple removed the front branding from the new iMac, it’s certainly possible.
Most of what 9to5Mac’s source said isn’t entirely new. Recently, Bloomberg’s reliable Mark Gurman reported on details of several upcoming Apple computers, including a MacBook Pro refresh slated for later this year, a new Mac Pro, MacBook Air and more.
According to Gurman, the new 14- and 16-inch MacBook Pros will sport Apple Silicon chips with eight high-performance cores and two energy-efficient cores. As for graphics, the chip will offer either 16 or 32 graphics cores. For comparison, the current M1 offers four high-performance cores, four energy-efficient cores and seven or eight graphics cores depending on the configuration.
It certainly sounds like these new chips could be a suped-up version of the current M1, which makes sense with the rumoured M1X branding.
Gurman also reported that the new MacBook Pro models would sport a MagSafe charger, HDMI and an SD card slot.
As with all leaked information, it’s important maintain a healthy level of skepticism. That said, with Gurman’s track record and more leakers backing up his reporting, I’d say it’s a safe bet we’ll see a refreshed MacBook Pro with a new Apple Silicon chip, likely a more powerful version of the current M1.
Source: 9to5Mac
