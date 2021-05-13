Google could be thinking outside the bump with new Pixel 6 leak

Jon Prosser is back at it again, and this time he claims to be giving us a glimpse at what Google’s Pixel 6 series might look like.
The notorious leaker says that Google is getting ready to significantly revamp its phone line’s design with a new look that takes the camera bump in an entirely different direction. According to the sometimes reliable Prosser, Google’s upcoming smartphones are called the Pixel 6 and the Pixel 6 Pro.
If these renders are accurate, the rear of both devices features a glass back that might even have a colour scheme similar to the Pixel 3’s ‘Not Pink’ shade, but with a bit more orange tossed in. It’s important to note that the renders are made by Prosser’s team and are based on leaked images of the actual devices that his sources sent him.
Another leaker, Max Weinbach, also tweeted that he can confirm the design of the phones but that he believes the colours featured in Prosser’s renders aren’t accurate. This is a little disappointing because the gold Pixel 6 that gets a brief mention in the Front Page TechÂ video (seen below), looks awesome.
The real star of the show is the ultra-wide camera bump module that stretches all the way from one side of the device to the other. While I’m not a huge fan of the Pixel 6 line’s look based on these leaked renders, I’m hoping that the aesthetic is better in person.
MobileSyrup’s Jon Lamont also pointed out that a wide camera bump like this should stop the phone from rocking when placed on its rear on a table. It’s a bold move by Google, and we’ll have to wait and see if it pays off for the tech giant.
The Pixel 6 Pro features three lenses in its camera array, and the Pixel 6 only has two lenses. Each phone also features a flash.
The front of the phone in the leaked images shows off stylishly thin bezels and a single centre-placed front-facing camera that looks more like what we’ve seen in recent Samsung flagships than the Pixel 5. The render also implies the Pixel 6 and Pixel 6 Pro will feature an in-display fingerprint sensor.
Previous leaks suggest that the smartphones will feature Google’s often-rumoured ‘Whitechapel’ chip, which could be why the tech giant is looking to make such a big splash with the Pixel 6 and Pixel 6 Plus design this year.
We’re also expecting to see the fruits of Google’s Fitbit purchase this year, as renders of the company’s long-rumoured Pixel Watch leaked in mid-April.
Overall, this is a pretty ambitious leak. As such, it’s important to keep in mind that Prosser’s track record is pretty spotty, especially when it comes to Android device leaks. Hopefully, he won’t be forced to shave his eyebrows again.Â
Image source: Front Page TechÂ
Source: Front Page TechÂ
