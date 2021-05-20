More alleged Pixel 6 renders show off premium design with wide camera bump

Pixel leak season has officially begun. After YouTuber Jon Prosser showed off alleged renders of the Pixel 6 and 6 Pro, leaker Steve Hemmerstoffer (OnLeaks) partnered with Digit India for a “more accurate” look at the upcoming phone.
While there are some differences, I’d say Hemmerstoffer’s renders are quite similar to the ones Prosser shared. With two sets of renders depicting this designs, there’s a higher chance that this is actually what we’ll see when the Pixel 6 launches in the fall.
Hemmerstoffe’s renders show the same nearly edge-to-edge display with a centred hole-punch selfie camera. Around back, the off horizontal camera bump remains, separating a two-tone backplate with an orange bar above the camera array and white below. The ‘G’ logo matches the orange bar. The biggest difference here is the colours — Hemmerstoffer’s renders feature more vibrant colours, while Prosser’s renders had a more muted look.
When Prosser’s renders dropped, leaker Max Weinbach tweeted that the design was accurate but that the colours weren’t. Weinbach chimed in again with Hemmerstoffer’s renders saying “Told ya it was real.” However, he also noted that the ‘Pixel 6 Pro’ name wasn’t confirmed and that the phone could still be the Pixel 6 XL, Plus, Pro or even the long-rumoured ‘Ultra.’
Kudos @jon_prosser who shared a rather good look at the #Pixel6Pro.
That being said, his depiction isn't that flawless…
Thus, I'm back to provide a more accurate look at this device + display size + dimensions + 360° video, on behalf of @digitindia 👇🏻https://t.co/SjL80zE2Ys pic.twitter.com/vF2lVyJKBN
— Steve H.McFly (@OnLeaks) May 20, 2021
Along with the renders, Hemmerstoffer and Digit India detailed some of the specs for the large-screen Pixel 6 Pro/XL/Ultra. According to the publication, the large-screen Pixel will sport a 6.67-inch curved AMOLED display that “may or may not” have a high refresh rate.
Further, Digit India reports the phone will have an in-display fingerprint scanner. As for the dimensions, the big Pixel 6 model will reportedly measure in at 163.9 x 75.8 x 8.9mm, with the camera bump bringing the thickness to 11.5mm.
Speaking of cameras, Digit India confirmed that the smaller model will have two cameras while the larger Pixel 6 will have three. The publication claims the big Pixel 6 will have a wide-angle primary camera, a periscope telephoto camera and a third unknown camera.
Finally, the Pixel 6 Pro/XL/Ultra will allegedly have dual stereo speakers, support wireless charging and have a SIM slot on the left edge.
As with any leak, it’d be best to take this with a grain of salt. We’re still a ways out from the likely fall Pixel 6 announcement. I expect there will be many more leaks before then. That said, with two prominent leakers sharing such similar renders, I’d say we can safely expect Pixel 6 devices that look a lot like these renders.
Image credit: @OnLeaks
Source: @OnLeaks, Digit India
