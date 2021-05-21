OnePlus is collaborating with CD Project Red on a Cyberpunk 2077 OnePlus Watch

OnePlus will soon start selling a Cyberpunk 2077 themed OnePlus Watch.
I really don’t know if it will help the watch much considering how frustrating it could sometimes be when it launched. What sets this new Cyber OnePlus Watch apart is that it comes with a fun Cyberpunk-styled clock-face and band.
Overall, it doesn’t look that special, and unfortunately, it removes one of the best things about the OnePlus Watch — its premium and subtle design — and makes it look pretty childish.
OnePlus did recently roll out a few updates for the watch, so while my initial review of the wearable was fairly negative, there’s a chance the company has improved it since then (I plan to give it a second look soon).
Compared to the slick-looking Cyberpunk OnePlus 8T from last year, this is a big letdown. That said, the Cyberpunk smartphone never made its way here, so it’s unlikely that the watch will come to Canada.
Via: Android Police
