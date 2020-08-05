Analyst says Google will launch 6.67-inch 120Hz Pixel this fall

Google recently gave us a sneak peek at the Pixel 5 and 4a 5G, revealing that these two upcoming devices will be available sometime in the fall.
However, it’s possible there might be something bigger launching alongside these handsets.
Going just off the image the tech giant released, it doesn’t like either phone is much larger than the other. Rumours also point to the Pixel 5 sporting a 5.78-inch display and the Pixel 4a 5G featuring a 6.1-inch screen.
However, a new leak from Ross Young, the founder and lead analyst of DisplaySearch and DSCC, points to either early rumours being wrong or that there’s another Google smartphone close on the horizon.
And it is 120Hz!
— Ross Young (@DSCCRoss) August 4, 2020
According to Young, the device will feature a 6.67-inch 120Hz screen from Samsung Display. Further, in another tweet, Young says the device will launch in “60 days or so.”
For those skeptical of Young’s reports, back in April, the analyst leaked information about the foldable Samsung smartphone we now know is called the Galaxy Z Fold 2.
Galaxy Fold 2 Leaks
Main Display
•Size: 7.59”
•Resolution: 2213 x 1689
•DPI: 372
•Refresh Rate: 120Hz
•Backplane Technology: LTPO #Samsung #GalaxyFold #Foldable
— Ross Young (@DSCCRoss) April 20, 2020
Though Young wasn’t entirely correct about the Z Fold 2’s main display, he was really close. There’s a possibility Samsung might be rounding the Z Fold 2’s screen size given the company says the device sports a 7.6-inch inner screen. Additionally, regarding the cover display, Ross says it sports a 6.23-inch panel, whereas Samsung revealed it comes in at 6.2-inches.
Further, Ross wasn’t accurate when he stated that the Z Fold 2 would feature an S Pen.
I’m hoping this rumour is accurate as a larger Pixel 5 XL with a 120Hz refresh rate is exactly the kind of smartphone I want to be using this fall.
Source: Ross Young
