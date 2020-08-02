Leaked teaser image possibly displays Google Pixel 5 and Pixel 4a 5G

Notable leaker Ishan Argawal has posted a teaser image on Twitter allegedly depicting two upcoming Google Pixel smartphones.
Although there isn’t much to see in the image, there are some conclusions we can make based on previous leaks. For instance, the image doesn’t display the Pixel 4a because we know it has a green power button, and neither of the devices in the image do.
9to5Google notes it’s possible that the image displays the Google Pixel 5 and the Pixel 4a 5G. It’s likely that the 4a 5G is the bigger smartphone on the right, and that the one on the left is the Pixel 5.
This would also line-up with the fact that 5G smartphones on the affordable side tend to be larger because it’s easier for manufacturers to build 5G support in a larger casing.
Since recent leaks have revealed that the Pixel 4a is going to be a somewhat small device, a larger Pixel 4a 5G would be a nice option to people who prefer XL models.
As with any other leak, it’s important to take what we see with a grain of salt since nothing has been confirmed.
Image credit: @ishanagarwal24
Source: @ishanagarwal24, 9to5Google
