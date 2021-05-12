Modder adds online multiplayer to Tetris on the Game Boy

Between bringing Christopher Nolan’sÂ Tenet to the Game Boy Advance or turning a Wii into a Game Boy, modders have done some fascinating things with Nintendo’s family of Game Boy handhelds.
Now, a modder named Stacksmashing has brought online multiplayer to TetrisÂ on the original Game Boy.
To do this, Stacksmashing has used a USB adapter sporting Raspberry Pi Pico, which can connect to the Game Boy’s link port to add wireless functionality. He also had to create an open-source software stack with a Python server and WebUSB frontend.
The adapter also supports the Game Boy Color, Game Boy Pocket and Game Boy Advance.
All in all, it’s a pretty neat project. You can see Stacksmashing’s full video explaining his work below:
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=KtHu693wE9o
